Thousands of people have joined a Pride parade in Budapest that was banned by the police for the first time. Deak Square in the city center was already filled with people, reported the news portal "telex.hu", many waving rainbow flags.

Despite a ban, tens of thousands of people took part in the Pride parade in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

The annual parade of the LGBTQ community began on Saturday afternoon in a festive mood.

This year's Pride is characterized by a trial of strength between the right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the liberal-governed capital Budapest. Show more

According to plans, the demonstration for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer (LGBTQ) people will cross a bridge over the Danube to the Buda side of the Hungarian capital.

🏳️‍🌈LGBT Pride takes place in Budapest — in defiance of Orbán



Budapest Pride goes ahead, defying Orbán’s threat of ‘legal consequences’: tens of thousands have gathered in the heart of the Hungarian capital. This is the largest protest yet against Viktor Orbán’s policies — after… pic.twitter.com/AcswjTYxi7 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 28, 2025

This year's Pride is characterized by a showdown between the right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the liberal-ruled capital Budapest. The police, controlled by Orban's people, banned the event because they believe it violates the recently amended Assembly Act. This now allows rallies to be banned if they are directed against the "protection of children".

Thousands of people are marching for pride in Budapest. A 200 pp @Amnesty delegation is here from around Europe. Against repression we stand and rise. We resist. This is trans-national civil disobedience. #BudapestPride pic.twitter.com/8qSYr1K0rC — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) June 28, 2025

However, the liberal mayor of Budapest, Gergely Karacsony, had declared this year's Pride to be an event organized by the city of Budapest. Such an event is not subject to the Assembly Act. According to the Budapest city administration and the Pride organizers, it cannot be banned on this basis.

Threat of heavy fine

It is assumed that the police will report as many participants as possible to what they consider to be an illegal rally. Facial recognition software could also be used. Those reported could face heavy fines.

Nevertheless, tens of thousands of participants are expected to attend the parade. Around 70 Members of the European Parliament, numerous diplomats and the EU Commissioner for Equal Opportunities, Hadja Lahbib, have also announced their attendance.