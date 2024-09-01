Middle East tickerTens of thousands of demonstrators in Tel Aviv demand ceasefire +++ Netanyahu: "It tears the heart out of the whole people"
Philipp Dahm
1.9.2024
On October 7, 2023, terrorist commandos from the Islamist Hamas attacked Israel, massacred the civilian population and kidnapped more than 240 people. Israel responded with a military operation in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The developments in the ticker.
01.09.2024, 21:15
02.09.2024, 00:12
Philipp Dahm
The most important facts at a glance
The Israeli army has recovered the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip.
You can read about what was important beforehand here.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators at large rally in Tel Aviv
Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken part in a protest rally in Tel Aviv following the discovery of the bodies of six hostages. Numerous demonstrators marched with blue and white national flags on the central streets of the city on the Mediterranean. The coffins of the six hostages were symbolically laid out on a stage. In Tel Aviv, demonstrators blocked a central highway. Protests also took place in other cities.
The demonstrators demanded a swift deal from the government on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of the remaining 101 hostages held by the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas in return for Palestinian prisoners. The indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, in which Qatar and Egypt are mediating alongside the USA, have been stuck for months.
2.23 pm
Netanyahu apologizes to family
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologized to the family of the hostage Alexander Lobanov for the fact that he was not rescued alive. The head of government wants to speak to other families later today, his office announced.
"The Prime Minister has expressed deep regret and apologized to his family for the fact that the State of Israel did not succeed in returning Alexander and the five other hostages alive," the statement continued.
Netanyahu's military advisor had returned in the morning from a visit to Moscow, the aim of which had been to advance efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza war. Alexander Lobanov and other hostages were also discussed. Lobanov, a father of two, had both Israeli and Russian citizenship.
10.46 a.m.
Netanyahu: "It tears the heart of the whole people"
Following the discovery of the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the Islamist Hamas of systematically torpedoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire.
"Anyone who murders hostages does not want a deal," Netanyahu said in a video message. He spoke of a "difficult day". "It tears the heart out of the whole people." The score will be settled with the Hamas murderers, he said.
"The fact that Hamas continues to commit atrocities, as it did on October 7, obliges us to do everything we can to prevent them from committing these atrocities again," Netanyahu continued.
He added that efforts to free the hostages were ongoing. "Since December, Hamas has refused to engage in real negotiations." He accused Hamas of rejecting several US proposals, while Israel had agreed to them.
The Israeli government would nevertheless continue to make every effort to reach an agreement "that brings back all our hostages and guarantees our security and existence".
Critics in Israel, however, accuse Netanyahu of undermining efforts to reach a ceasefire even for domestic political and personal reasons. The security cabinet's decision on the night of 30 August to keep troops on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt has been sharply criticized.
It is seen as one of the obstacles to a deal with Hamas, which is demanding Israel's complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
8.45 a.m.
Six hostages recovered dead in Gaza
The Israeli army has recovered the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip. This was officially announced by the military on its Telegram channel in the early morning. The previous evening, the army had initially announced the discovery of several bodies, without giving further details.
The six victims were found in an underground tunnel in the Rafah area in the south of the embattled Gaza Strip and were transferred to Israel, the army announced.
All six victims had been taken hostage during the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7 last year and kidnapped in the Gaza Strip. "According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them," said Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari in the morning.
The victims are four men - Hersh Goldberg-Polin (23), Alexander Lobanov (32), Almog Sarusi (27) and Ori Danino (25) - and two women - Carmel Gat (40) and Eden Yerushalmi (24). According to the forum of relatives of the abductees, at least five of the six victims were abducted on October 7 from the Nova music festival in the Negev desert, which was taking place near the border with the Gaza Strip.
On that day, terrorists from Hamas and other groups abducted more than 250 people from Israel to the sealed-off coastal area. During a week-long ceasefire at the end of November, Hamas released 105 hostages. In return, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners from jails.
In some cases, hostages were freed by the Israeli army - sometimes at a high cost in blood for the Palestinian civilian population during these military operations, for which Israel is criticized internationally just as much as for the Gaza war itself. It is not known how many of the hostages remaining in Gaza are still alive.
8.30 a.m.
Prospects for success of talks in Cairo unclear
It remains to be seen whether a further agreement on a ceasefire and the release of abductees can be reached.
For some time now, the USA, Egypt and Qatar have been holding mediation talks in Cairo on an agreement providing for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. However, the talks are deadlocked. Israel and Hamas are refusing to negotiate directly with the other side.
The main point of contention is currently the question of how long Israeli troops may remain stationed at the Philadelphi Corridor on the border with Egypt. Israel's security cabinet recently decided to maintain control of the corridor.
8.20 a.m.
West Bank: Attack kills three Israelis
Three Israelis have been killed in a suspected Palestinian attack in the West Bank. The Israeli rescue service Zaka announced that two people aged around 30 - a man and a woman - were killed in the incident near Tarkumija near Hebron.
According to media reports, a third injured person was later pronounced dead in hospital. According to the Israeli army, assailants had opened fire on a vehicle in which the three were traveling at a military checkpoint. The security forces searched for the attackers in the south of the West Bank.
Israel began a military operation in the northern West Bank on August 28. The army justified the action with the significant increase in the number of attacks on Israelis. The aim was to take action against Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
The situation in the West Bank has worsened significantly since the start of the Gaza war following the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023. Since then, 648 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, confrontations or their own attacks in the West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.
September 1, 6:30 a.m.
Polio vaccination campaign begins
A campaign to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of children against the polio virus has begun in the center of the Gaza Strip, according to hospital officials.
A hospital spokesman in Deir al-Balah told the German Press Agency that vaccinations will initially be given in several centers and schools in the central section of the coastal strip. This also applies to several refugee districts in the area.
During the vaccination campaign, which will last just over a week in total and is to be extended to other parts of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army wanted to observe temporary and localized breaks in the fighting.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), clinics, doctors' surgeries and mobile teams are to vaccinate around 640,000 children in the Gaza Strip against the highly contagious virus, which can lead to the paralysis typical of polio. Two doses of the vaccine are usually administered four weeks apart.
Following the first case of polio in 25 years in the embattled Palestinian territory, the vaccination campaign aims to prevent a massive outbreak of the disease.
The first doses of the vaccine were administered at a press conference held by the Hamas-controlled health authority in the Gaza Strip on August 31. The WHO called for a safe course of the mass vaccination planned from today.
All parties to the conflict must make this possible, demanded WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Platform X. The WHO had previously announced that all sides had made "preliminary commitments to so-called area-specific humanitarian pauses" - meaning limited ceasefires.