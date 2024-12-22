Minutes of silence for the victims. Bild: Keystone

Several weeks after the disaster in Novi Sad, thousands of students and schoolchildren have demonstrated in the Serbian capital against what they see as a corrupt government. They marched to Slavija Square in the center of Belgrade with banners reading "Your hands are bloody" or "Revolution of children", as reported by the media.

No time? blue News summarizes for you More than seven weeks after the fatal collapse of a train station canopy in Serbia, tens of thousands of people have once again demonstrated in the capital Belgrade.

They are calling for those responsible for the accident to be punished.

Following the accident, the public prosecutor's office in Novi Sad began an investigation and ordered temporary arrests, but did not name any suspects. Show more

On November 1, the canopy of the newly renovated main train station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad collapsed. 15 people died and dozens more were injured. The station renovation was part of a new railroad line from Belgrade to Budapest in Hungary that was being built by Chinese companies.

Corruption as the reason for the deaths of 15 people?

After the accident, the public prosecutor's office in Novi Sad launched an investigation and ordered temporary arrests, but did not name any suspects. Critics of President Aleksandar Vucic's government and experts assume that the roof collapse was due to sloppiness and corruption.

After large demonstrations in Novi Sad and Belgrade, Serbia's students took action. They occupied 50 faculties at four of the country's major universities. Later, high school students joined in with occupations of their schools. These have continued to date.

15 minutes of silence for victims of the accident

The rally on Sunday was one of the largest in this wave of protests. It was joined by small farmers, actors and teachers. The participants observed 15 minutes of silence for the victims.