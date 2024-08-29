Terrorists wanted to kill tens of thousands of people at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna, according to the US intelligence agency CIA.

All three performances by US superstar Taylor Swift in Vienna had to be canceled due to suspected Islamist attack plans.

According to the US secret service CIA, a huge bloodbath was planned.

CIA Deputy Director David S. Cohen confirmed that the CIA had tipped off the Austrian authorities about the terror plans. Show more

This was said by CIA Deputy Director David S. Cohen at an intelligence summit in Washington. Earlier, the New York Times reported. "They were planning to kill large numbers, tens of thousands of people, at this concert," Cohen said. He confirmed that the CIA had tipped off the Austrian authorities about the terror plans.

The three planned concerts by Swift (34) at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna had been canceled at short notice at the beginning of August due to the threat of terrorism. The authorities had previously arrested two young men. According to Austrian investigations, a 19-year-old is said to have planned to drive into the crowd of Swift fans in front of the stadium with explosives and a car and cause a bloodbath. He had previously pledged allegiance to the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) online.

Stadium holds more than 60,000 visitors

There would have been more than 60,000 people in the sold-out stadium. In addition, tens of thousands of other fans who had not managed to get hold of one of the coveted tickets would probably have gathered for parties around the stadium.

The suspects are in custody. The 19-year-old main suspect and his younger alleged accomplice are being investigated on suspicion of membership of a terrorist organization and criminal organization.

