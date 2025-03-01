(Pool via AP) Keystone/Pool via AP

A diplomatic incident in the Oval Office is causing tensions between the USA and Ukraine. President Zelensky regrets the incident, while Trump makes clear demands.

No time? blue Nws summarizes for you Escalation between Trump and Selenskyj: After a heated meeting in the White House, Trump refused further talks and called on Ukraine to make peace with Russia.

Threat of loss of US support: Trump warned that Ukraine could lose US support without an agreement with Russia, while Zelenskyi hoped for further help.

International reactions: Selenskyj sought backing from Macron and NATO chief Rutte after the scandal, while the "Kyiv Independent" emphasized that the incident did not originate with Selenskyj. Show more

Emotions ran high after a heated exchange in the Oval Office between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky. Trump ordered the press out of the room and said that enough had been seen. In the following hour, during which neither president appeared in public, Selenski tried to resume the talks, but Trump refused.

Selenski remained in the White House for another hour or so and asked for the talks to continue. Trump responded with an angry post on Truth Social, letting Selenski know that he could come back when he was ready for peace. Eventually, Selenski left the White House in a limousine.

Before taking off in the Marine One helicopter, Trump told reporters that Selenski wanted immediate talks, but that this was out of the question for him. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed this and criticized Selenski for his behaviour, which he described as a diplomatic own goal. This is reported by "CNN."

Trump called for an immediate ceasefire and warned Zelensky that Ukraine could lose US support if it did not make peace with Russia. Selenski said that a Russian offensive was possible. He is striving for peace from a position of strength and hopes for more support from Trump.

Selenski acknowledged that the incident in the White House was not beneficial for either side, but refused to apologize. He emphasized his respect for Trump and the American people, but made it clear that Ukraine could not do without the support of the USA.

Despite the tensions, Selenski hopes that relations will improve and regretted the incident. He emphasized that it was not just about the relationship between two presidents, but between two nations. In an interview, he expressed his regret about what had happened.

After the incident, Selenski spoke on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the situation. Macron emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia.

In Ukraine, Zelensky received support from the "Kyiv Independent", which emphasized in an editorial that the incident in the Oval Office did not originate from Zelensky. The newspaper made it clear that Ukraine did not want an alliance with Russia and that the incident in Washington was embarrassing.