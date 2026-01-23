Amid the war with Iran, which also centers on Iran's nuclear program, the U.S. has announced an agreement with Saudi Arabia. Experts fear a nuclear arms race in an unstable region.

In the midst of the Iran war, a new agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia is fueling fears of a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. President Donald Trump’s administration announced that it intends to help Saudi Arabia establish a civilian nuclear program and that the energy ministers of both countries had signed a corresponding agreement. The U.S. government did not initially disclose the exact details of the multibillion-dollar deal. However, according to reports in the U.S. media, it could pave the way for uranium enrichment in the Sunni kingdom, which is vying with Shiite-dominated Iran for regional dominance.

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The "Wall Street Journal" had reported prior to the official signing that the agreement was to have a term of 30 years, secure a key role for U.S. companies in building Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure, and exclude foreign competitors. According to the report, a key provision stipulates that U.S. companies will build a uranium enrichment plant in Saudi Arabia, provided that a joint U.S.-Saudi study concludes that such a step is justified.

According to the U.S. statement noted that a bilateral agreement on accompanying security controls had also been signed. The specific details of this agreement remained unclear at first. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized that the agreements would guarantee the highest safety standards and also ensure that nuclear weapons are not proliferated.

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Concerns About the Spread of Nuclear Technology During the Ongoing War

Saudi Arabia has no known nuclear weapons program, but under Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, it has been promoting the use of nuclear power for years. He has stated on multiple occasions that while his country is not seeking nuclear weapons, it would follow suit “as quickly as possible” should Iran take that step. Iran’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons—which Tehran has repeatedly denied—was cited by the U.S. government and its ally Israel as the primary reason for launching attacks on the Islamic Republic in late February.

The agreement will now be submitted to the U.S. Congress for review, where it may face opposition. While the U.S. hopes to benefit economically from the agreement by exporting nuclear technology and creating jobs for Americans, However, many members of Congress oppose the proliferation of powerful nuclear technology in the politically unstable Middle East—especially amid the ongoing war with Saudi Arabia’s longtime rival, Iran.

To prevent the military use of nuclear technology, it would be important for international inspectors to have access to the sites. The agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia did not initially specify the extent to which such access could be guaranteed.

Trump Must Make Compromises

Saudi Arabia has signed both the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which prohibits the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and a comprehensive agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) designed to prevent the construction of nuclear weapons through inspections. However, Riyadh has not yet concluded an Additional Protocol with the IAEA that would allow the agency to search the country for evidence of covert activities.

The "New York Times" reported, citing government officials, that Trump had to make compromises in the agreement that has now been reached. For example, he agreed to conditions that could prevent international inspectors from gaining access to certain sites.

Bids from China and Russia as well

Saudi Arabia is also holding talks with China and Russia regarding the use of nuclear power. Plans are underway to build the country’s first large nuclear power plant on the east coast, near Qatar; in addition to companies from South Korea and France, bidders from China and Russia have also submitted proposals. The Trump administration is likely hoping to curb their influence through the agreement with Riyadh. During a trip to Saudi Arabia last year, Wright held talks on such a deal, which was also a topic of discussion during the Crown Prince’s meeting with Trump in Washington in November.

In a 2023 interview, the Saudi Arabian crown prince had said that his country would acquire nuclear weapons only if it appeared necessary for “security reasons and to maintain the balance of power in the Middle East.” “But we don’t want it to come to that,” he stated at the time.

Are the Emirates and Turkey now also building up their military capabilities?

Experts fear that this move could also encourage other countries in the region to pursue nuclear weapons—such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, or Egypt. “The idea that this will have a happy ending is delusional,” Henry Sokolski, director of the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center in the U.S., told the *Wall Street Journal*.

Saudi Arabia has already strengthened its security ties with Pakistan, a nuclear power. Following Israel’s attack on Hamas representatives in Qatar last year, the two countries signed an agreement that is also intended to grant Saudi Arabia access to Pakistan’s nuclear program.

"A self-inflicted own goal"

For years, Israel has been hoping for normalized relations with the regional power Saudi Arabia. Under Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, there were concrete talks on this—in exchange for U.S. assistance with Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program and a new security agreement. The negotiations were suspended after the Gaza war began in late 2023, but the crown prince continued to show interest in them. According to the *New York Times*, Trump has since decoupled the plans for nuclear cooperation from any demands that Saudi Arabia recognize Israel.

The deal is a “self-inflicted own goal,” wrote Aaron David Miller, a former advisor at the U.S. State Department, even before the official announcement. He called it a “violation of U.S. nonproliferation policy” and a dangerous concession to Riyadh. The last thing we need now, he said, is “yet another country that controls its own nuclear fuel cycle.”

Middle East expert Rosemary Kelanic called it a “terrible idea” for many reasons, one that is “particularly idiotic in the midst of a war over Iran’s nuclear program.” Former U.S. Justice Department official Michael Horowitz pointed out that the security guarantees regarding Iran’s potential pursuit of nuclear weapons are “purely bilateral”—and thus “entirely dependent” on the course of relations between Washington and Riyadh.