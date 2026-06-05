A 22-year-old Syrian man who allegedly planned an attack in Germany using an explosive belt and a knife has been sentenced to five years and four months in prison. The Berlin Regional Court found the man guilty of, among other things, preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state.

The 22-year-old had acted out of radical Islamist convictions. "He was determined to carry out an attack," said presiding judge Susann Wettley.

The man is said to have been thinking about committing a terrorist attack since March 2025 at the latest, in which Jews living in Berlin and, in his opinion, "infidels" would be the main victims. He had planned to first kill as many Jewish people and non-Muslims as possible with a knife and then carry out a suicide attack with an explosive belt.

Spreading fear and terror

The accused was a young man with little education who had become radicalized extremely quickly, the verdict continued. He had become involved in martyrdom and decided to carry out an attack in order to "reach paradise" and, in his view, to take unbelievers with him to their deaths - on the other hand, he had wanted to spread fear and terror in Germany. He had wanted to carry out the attack in a place where as many Jews as possible were present. He had a pub in mind.

"The devil was in my head"

Like the public prosecutor, the court assumed that he was about to build an explosive device. The man arrested around seven months ago had basically admitted the allegations during the trial and asked for an apology. He had come to Germany at the end of 2023 "to work and earn money", the accused said. But then his dreams and goals changed. He had become increasingly radicalized on internet platforms such as TikTok and viewed IS publications. "The devil was in my head," said the accused. "I got my thoughts from IS."

The accused, who according to his statements last lived with a relative in Berlin-Neukölln, has been in custody since November 1, 2025. The public prosecutor's office had demanded a total sentence of six years and three months. The defense lawyer pleaded for three years and seven months in prison. The accused was not an ideologically motivated supporter of IS and his real aim was to forgive his own sins. The verdict is not yet final.