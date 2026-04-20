Tesla allegedly used roads as a testing ground. Screenshot RTS

A data leak is weighing heavily on Tesla: the company is said to have tested its Autopilot system on public roads and accepted considerable safety deficiencies in the process.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A leak shows: Tesla used public roads as a testing ground and accepted safety problems.

Thousands of incidents, including sudden accelerations and fatal accidents, point to known defects.

Authorities are investigating, while whistleblowers accuse the company of ignoring risks. Show more

Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla has apparently used public roads as a testing ground for its autonomous driving system - with dramatic consequences in some cases. This is shown by extensive data from a major leak documenting serious safety deficiencies and covered-up incidents.

Thousands of incidents were recorded, including over 2,400 cases of sudden, inexplicable acceleration and more than 1,000 accidents. In many cases, the status remained unresolved according to internal documents. Several accidents ended fatally, both for passengers and uninvolved third parties.

The data can be traced back to a whistleblower who contacted the German newspaper Handelsblatt at the end of 2022. The leaked documents suggest that Tesla had been aware of problems with its Autopilot system for years.

Particularly explosive: the system apparently suffers from so-called "hallucinations". In other words, misinterpretations of the environment by artificial intelligence. Vehicles accelerated or braked for no apparent reason. At high speeds, such errors can have fatal consequences.

22-year-old dies in an accident with a Tesla

A verdict from the USA caused a stir: in the case of 22-year-old Naibel Benavides, who died in an accident with a Tesla in autopilot mode, the company was sentenced to pay damages of over 240 million dollars. A court found that both Tesla and the driver were responsible. Investigators were also able to reconstruct deleted vehicle data - showing that the system had detected the obstacle but failed to react.

Tesla is the subject of several investigations in the USA. Authorities are investigating whether customers were misled about the system's capabilities. Whistleblowers are accusing the company of ignoring safety concerns in favor of rapid development.

Further lawsuits are likely to follow.

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