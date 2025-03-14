Tesla owners camouflage their cars A Tesla in California disguised as an Audi: Elon Musk's car brand has an image problem because of the company boss. Image: @EverGrowMary This Tesla comes as a Honda Cvic. Image: @nishuang Mazda my ass: this Tesla in Seattle disguises itself. Image: @Adam_and_EVs A rather pitiful attempt to disguise the Cybertruck as a Toyota. Disguised as a station wagon: the distinctive shape of the Cybertruck is its undoing. Image: @pablonjelly Another "Mazda". Image: @ginajellybeana7 The next "Honda". Image: @efkrasicki A parked Model Y in Texas is transformed into a new brand with cloths. Image: @JoeTegtmeyer Not convincing: this "Corvette" from the state of Washington. Image: @efkrasicki Tesla owners camouflage their cars A Tesla in California disguised as an Audi: Elon Musk's car brand has an image problem because of the company boss. Image: @EverGrowMary This Tesla comes as a Honda Cvic. Image: @nishuang Mazda my ass: this Tesla in Seattle disguises itself. Image: @Adam_and_EVs A rather pitiful attempt to disguise the Cybertruck as a Toyota. Disguised as a station wagon: the distinctive shape of the Cybertruck is its undoing. Image: @pablonjelly Another "Mazda". Image: @ginajellybeana7 The next "Honda". Image: @efkrasicki A parked Model Y in Texas is transformed into a new brand with cloths. Image: @JoeTegtmeyer Not convincing: this "Corvette" from the state of Washington. Image: @efkrasicki

A judge demands transparency, people are passing off their Teslas as Hondas and despite his efficiency department, the state budget is higher than ever: Elon Muk is not doing so well right now.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A judge forces Elon Musk to be more transparent.

The US budget is at a record high despite DOGE in February.

Musk's image problem is so big that some Tesla owners are deliberately disguising their car as another model.

At least 91 protests are planned outside Tesla stores worldwide this weekend.

Musk is reportedly warning that Trump's tariffs are jeopardizing Tesla exports. Show more

The richest man in the world is facing headwinds on several levels: Elon Musk has a legal problem, is coming under pressure over the state budget, is causing a stir with oblique X statements - and the Tesla downhill slide continues unabated. But first things first.

A judge has ordered Musk to disclose who works in his DOGE efficiency department and how authorities are to be downsized. He has three weeks to submit the documents, reports "Fox News".

At the same time, DOGE is not producing results: In February, government spending reached a new record high of 603 billion dollars, the "Financial Times" knows: Compared to February 2024, it was 40 billion dollars more - an increase of 7 percent.

This is why the Efficiency Department is not efficient

"DOGE's savings are so small that they are not recognizable in total monthly spending," explains Jessica Riedl, from the Manhattan Institute think tank. "About 75 percent of all federal spending goes to Social Security, Medicare, defense, veterans and interest - and none of that has been touched."

Elon Musk made an unannounced visit to the National Security Agency on Wednesday, a week after saying the secretive office responsible for foreign-intelligence collection needed to be revamped. www.bloomberg.com/news/article...



[image or embed] — Dr. Dan Lomas (@sandbaggerone.bsky.social) 14. März 2025 um 10:01

While Musk's budget cuts have little impact, they have real, tangible consequences for those affected: Swiss Post, for example, has announced that it will be laying off 10,000 employees in cooperation with DOGE. The fact that the South African believes he is on a crusade against bureaucracy can be seen on his platform X.

There, Musk reposted a user who wrote: "Stalin, Mao and Hitler didn't kill millions of people. Their civil servants did." The Daily Beast suspects that Musk wants to discredit public employees among his 220 million followers.

Musk warns of tariffs - anti-Tesla protests planned

These points reinforce Musk's image problem, which is reflected in the falling Tesla sales figures: The situation is now so bad that the first owners are disguising their Tesla as a car from another brand. The share price continues to plummet: Donald Trump's advertising show in front of the White House was only able to slow the slide for a short time.

In fact, the president could even accelerate the decline - Musk himself warns in a letter to Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. As the Financial Times reports, the Tesla boss warns that Trump's tariffs are jeopardizing his car exports.

At the same time, at least 91 protests are planned outside Tesla stores around the world this weekend, an activist tells the Guardian. One thing is clear: Elon Musk's problems are not going to go away any time soon.

