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Tragedy in France TGV collides with military truck - train driver dies, 27 injured

Sven Ziegler

7.4.2026

The TGV was badly damaged in the accident.
The TGV was badly damaged in the accident.
X

In Noeux-les-Mines in northern France, a TGV collided with a French army truck at a level crossing on Tuesday morning and derailed. The train driver was killed and at least 27 other people were injured.

07.04.2026, 09:32

07.04.2026, 09:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A TGV collided with a military truck at a level crossing in Noeux-les-Mines in northern France and derailed.
  • The train driver was killed, the truck driver was seriously injured and at least 27 other people were injured.
  • Train services on the Béthune-Arras line are interrupted in both directions and replacement buses are evacuating around 250 passengers.
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There was a serious train accident on the Dunkirk-Paris line on Tuesday morning. At Noeux-les-Mines in the Pas-de-Calais, a TGV collided with the trailer of a French army truck at a level crossing. The train derailed. The train driver died in the accident and the driver of the truck was seriously injured. According to a preliminary police report, at least 27 other people were injured.

There were around 250 passengers on board the TGV. The SNCF deployed replacement buses to evacuate the passengers. Train services on the Béthune-Arras line were interrupted in both directions.

First pictures from the region show the destroyed TGV and a demolished truck.

France's Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot announced that he would travel to the scene of the accident together with SNCF President Jean Castex.

+++ Update to follow +++