Flares fired by Thai forces after clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers. (archive picture) Keystone

The defense ministers of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed on a comprehensive ceasefire at a border post. Previously, the old territorial conflict had escalated again.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate ceasefire along their shared border after weeks of fighting.

The agreement prohibits the use of all types of weapons and attacks on civilians and infrastructure in all border regions.

The decades-long border conflict has recently claimed over 100 lives and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee. Show more

After weeks of fighting on the border, Thailand and Cambodia have agreed on an immediate ceasefire.

The defense ministers of the two countries signed an agreement to this effect. This concerns "all types of weapons, attacks on civilians, civilian objects and infrastructure as well as military targets on both sides - in all cases and in all areas", according to the joint statement.

The ministers had met at a border checkpoint between the Cambodian province of Pailin and the Thai province of Chanthaburi. This followed preparatory consultations in a joint committee on border issues over the past few days.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed the hope in Bangkok on Friday that the two sides would agree on a joint declaration.

Fighting along the border

The fighting took place at several points along the approximately 800-kilometer Thai-Cambodian border. The two countries accused each other of also firing on civilian areas. The accusations were denied by both countries. Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced on both sides of the border. Over 100 people were killed in the fighting, including several dozen civilians.

The background to the hostilities is a decades-long dispute over territorial claims. Heavy fighting had already taken place in July; a ceasefire was agreed after a few days.

In October, the two sides agreed, among other things, to withdraw heavy weapons from the border area and to jointly clear mines.

However, the ceasefire was suspended in November following a new border incident. Since December 7, the situation has worsened again following a border skirmish.

New fighting broke out at several points along the border. The conflict between the two countries over territorial claims has been simmering for decades.