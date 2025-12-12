According to US President Donald Trump, Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to stop fighting. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

The fighting between Thailand and Cambodia has cost the lives of numerous people and driven hundreds of thousands to flee - now the US President is intervening once again.

DPA dpa

According to US President Donald Trump, Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to stop fighting. Trump said that he had spoken to Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on the phone and that they had agreed to stop all fighting "starting tonight", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. It remained unclear which time zone he was referring to. It was already night in the region at the time of the post. The two countries themselves did not initially confirm the agreement.

"Both countries are ready for PEACE and continued trade with the United States of America," Trump continued. He also wanted to thank Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his support in the talks.

Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia on several fronts along the border has been going on for days. The background to this is a decades-long dispute over territorial claims. Both states accuse each other of first violating a recent ceasefire in the area along the approximately 800-kilometer-long shared border.

Residents in the border area of Thailand and Cambodia are fleeing the renewed escalation of violence. Uncredited/AGENCE KAMPUCHEA PRESS/AP/dpa

Second ceasefire this year

The fighting has driven more than 500,000 residents of the region to flee and cost the lives of more than 20 people, including several civilians. Hundreds were also injured as a result of the fighting.

The two countries had already agreed a ceasefire in July following heavy fighting. At the end of October, they signed a joint declaration in the presence of Trump in Malaysia, which provided for steps towards a lasting peace. However, the agreed ceasefire was suspended for the time being in November following a new incident on the border. Since last Sunday, the situation has worsened once again.