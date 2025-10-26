President Donald Trump, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (l) and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul pose with their documents during a signing ceremony on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit . Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa Keystone

Thailand and Cambodia have signed a peace agreement in the presence of US President Donald Trump - three months after bloody border skirmishes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thailand and Cambodia have signed a peace agreement in Kuala Lumpur - in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

Following the border clashes that left over 40 people dead, heavy weapons are to be withdrawn and mines cleared.

Whether the peace will hold is uncertain. Show more

Three months after heavy fighting in the border region between Thailand and Cambodia, both countries have signed a peace agreement in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet sealed the agreement at midday (local time) in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. Trump had landed there shortly beforehand as a guest of the summit meeting of the Southeast Asian community of states Asean - the first stop on his multi-day trip to Asia.

The agreement is a reminder "that reconciliation is not a concession, but an act of courage, and that peace, once chosen, can reshape the future of nations," emphasized Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose country is chairing the Asean summit this year.

Ceasefire under pressure from Trump

In July, the Thai and Cambodian armed forces engaged in almost a week of fierce fighting along the 800-kilometer border between the two countries. More than 40 people were killed in the fighting and hundreds of thousands were displaced from the region.

18 soldiers from Cambodia are still being held as prisoners of war in Thailand. They will now be released, Trump said in a speech - and added that he was proud to have contributed to the settlement of this conflict. At the same time, he criticized the United Nations for doing nothing.

After Trump intervened in the conflict, the Southeast Asian neighbors agreed to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire at an initial meeting in Malaysia at the end of July. Trump had threatened economic consequences if the conflict was not resolved.

What is the agreement about?

According to the Thai Ministry of Defense, the peace agreement that has now been signed, which Trump had pushed for, includes the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the border area and joint demining. This followed days of negotiations between the two countries. Cambodia's head of government, Hun Manet, spoke of a "historic moment".

Whether the peace will really hold is unclear - the conflict between the two countries has been smouldering for decades. And despite the agreement on a ceasefire, there have been repeated incidents at the border in recent months.

Trump will travel on to Japan for talks on Monday. He will then fly to South Korea, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit is taking place and a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned for Thursday.