Thailand said it had flown air strikes along the border with Cambodia on Monday. (archive picture) Anton L. Delgado/AP/dpa

After new battles on the border, Thailand and Cambodia have again accused each other of attacks. Both sides accuse each other of violating the fragile ceasefire agreement.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thailand says it has carried out airstrikes on the border with Cambodia.

Cambodian soldiers are said to have fired on Thai troops.

Both countries are now accusing each other of breaking the ceasefire agreement. Show more

According to its own statements, Thailand flew air strikes along the border with Cambodia on Monday. Cambodian soldiers are said to have opened fire on Thai troops in the province of Ubon Ratchathani, according to army spokesman Winthai Suvaree.

One soldier was killed and four others were injured. The Thai air force then flew attacks on "military targets in several regions" in order to end the attacks.

Cambodia rejected the accusations and instead accused Thailand of attacking Cambodian soldiers in the border provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey. In addition, the Thai army had fired tank shots at temples, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense explained. Cambodia had not fired back.

Both countries have been accusing each other for weeks of violating a ceasefire agreement concluded in October. The agreement, brokered by the USA and Malaysia, provided for the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the border area and an observer mission by the Asean Alliance. The conflict had already escalated into a five-day border war in July, resulting in dozens of deaths and hundreds of thousands of displaced people.