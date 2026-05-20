Thailand cancels 60-day visa waiver for tourists - Gallery The number of visitors to the Kingdom of Thailand has been falling for months. (archive picture) Image: dpa Thailand is also a popular travel destination for the Swiss. Tourists are now only allowed to enter the country visa-free for a maximum of 30 days. (archive picture) Image: dpa Thailand cancels 60-day visa waiver for tourists - Gallery The number of visitors to the Kingdom of Thailand has been falling for months. (archive picture) Image: dpa Thailand is also a popular travel destination for the Swiss. Tourists are now only allowed to enter the country visa-free for a maximum of 30 days. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Only 30 days visa-free: Anyone wishing to travel to Thailand now has to be prepared for new rules. Tourists from Switzerland are also affected. What is the reason for the change?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Thailand is abolishing the 60-day visa-free entry for tourists that was only introduced two years ago.

In future, visitors from 54 countries - including Switzerland, Germany and Austria - will only be allowed to stay in the country for 30 days without a visa.

The 60-day rule was introduced in July 2024 to boost the important tourism sector following the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities complained of an increasing number of cases of foreigners using the long stay options to conduct business illegally or live in the country permanently. Show more

Bad news for Thailand fans: the kingdom is abolishing the 60-day visa-free entry for tourists, which was only introduced two years ago. The cabinet decided to return to the previous entry rules. In future, visitors from 54 countries - including Switzerland, Germany and Austria - will only be allowed to stay in the country for 30 days without a visa, the "Bangkok Post" newspaper reported, citing the government.

The 60-day rule was introduced in July 2024 to boost the important tourism sector following the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to the government, the relaxation also led to problems. Authorities complained of an increasing number of cases of foreigners using the long residency options to do business illegally or live in the country permanently.

When do the new rules apply?

Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said that the decision would now be forwarded to the relevant authorities. An exact date for the entry into force was not initially announced. However, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the changes will come into effect 15 days after publication in the Thai Official Gazette.

However, travelers who are already in Thailand or who enter the country before the new rules come into force will be allowed to remain in the country until their previous residence permit expires. This was announced after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening (local time).

Tourist numbers on the decline

Thailand has been recording weaker tourist numbers for months. According to official figures, international arrivals up to mid-May were 3.3 percent below the previous year's level. The government is also expecting a significant decline in visitor numbers for the year as a whole: While 33 million foreign visitors came in 2025, only 32 million are expected this year.

The decline in Chinese visitors - traditionally the country's most important tourist group - is particularly significant. Industry representatives generally attribute the weaker interest to increased travel costs and geopolitical tensions. Higher flight prices as a result of the crisis surrounding Iran are also weighing on the tourism sector.