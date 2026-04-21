A man uses a fan to refresh himself in the heat. Photo: Carola Frentzen/dpa Keystone

For almost three weeks, large parts of Thailand have been groaning under extreme heat with dangerous perceived temperatures of more than 50 degrees in some places. The capital Bangkok has been particularly badly affected.

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In response, the city administration has set up more than 300 free cooling centers to provide protection from the heat. Staying outdoors is becoming increasingly unbearable.

Since April 1, the so-called heat index has been constantly in the critical range of 42 to almost 52 degrees Celsius, reported the Bangkok Post newspaper, citing the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). The heat index (HI) is a measure of the actual perceived temperature, taking into account the air temperature and humidity. Although April is traditionally considered the hottest month in Thailand, temperatures have risen significantly in recent years.

Warning of dizziness and cramps

For many people, spending time outdoors is therefore increasingly becoming a serious health risk. The authorities strongly advise people to avoid direct sunlight and to watch out for warning signs such as dizziness, exhaustion or heat cramps - especially during the hottest hours of the day at midday and in the afternoon,

The network of cooling centers includes hundreds of air-conditioned facilities - including libraries, health centers, schools and administrative buildings. It is complemented by numerous shaded outdoor areas.

Who are the cooling centers for?

The aim is for all residents to be able to find such a refuge as quickly as possible - especially in residential areas without their own air conditioning. "We want to ensure that low-income residents in particular can reach a cooling center within 15 minutes," said Pornphrom Vikitsreth, an advisor to the local governor.

The response has been great: tens of thousands of visitors were counted in the first few weeks alone. Many people use the centers not only to cool off, but also to relax, work or study. Tourists and higher-income Thais, on the other hand, usually cool off in air-conditioned restaurants or one of the many shopping centers.