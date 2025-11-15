After criticism from the tourism industry, Thailand once again allows the sale of alcohol between 2 and 5 p.m. Imago/Manfred Siebinger

First tightened, now relaxed: the Thai government has partially lifted a strict alcohol ban - after heavy criticism from the tourism industry.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Thai government has partially reversed a recently introduced ban on alcohol in the afternoon.

As part of a six-month pilot project, sales will be allowed again between 2 and 5 pm.

The background to this is massive criticism from tourism and hospitality circles due to the expected loss of sales. Show more

Just last week, the Thai government introduced stricter alcohol regulations: Anyone drinking or being served alcohol between 2pm and 5pm was to be fined 10,000 baht (245 Swiss francs) or more. But now the government is backtracking. The ban will be partially lifted. This is reported by the news agency Bloomberg.

According to Health Minister Pattana Promphat, sales between 2 and 5 p.m. will be allowed again as part of a six-month pilot project. He made the announcement late on Thursday after a three-hour meeting of the Alcohol Control Committee. Bar owners and players in the tourism industry had previously feared a massive loss of sales and voiced criticism.

The sale of alcohol in Thailand in the afternoon has actually been banned in most retail outlets and supermarkets since 1972. However, last week's tightening of the law strengthened the enforcement of these rules and also tightened advertising bans for alcoholic beverages.