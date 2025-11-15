Just last week, the Thai government introduced stricter alcohol regulations: Anyone drinking or being served alcohol between 2pm and 5pm was to be fined 10,000 baht (245 Swiss francs) or more. But now the government is backtracking. The ban will be partially lifted. This is reported by the news agency Bloomberg.
According to Health Minister Pattana Promphat, sales between 2 and 5 p.m. will be allowed again as part of a six-month pilot project. He made the announcement late on Thursday after a three-hour meeting of the Alcohol Control Committee. Bar owners and players in the tourism industry had previously feared a massive loss of sales and voiced criticism.
The sale of alcohol in Thailand in the afternoon has actually been banned in most retail outlets and supermarkets since 1972. However, last week's tightening of the law strengthened the enforcement of these rules and also tightened advertising bans for alcoholic beverages.