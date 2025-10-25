"Asia's Jacky Kennedy": Thailand's ex-queen Sirikit is dead - Gallery Once half the world seemed to lie at the Queen's feet. (archive picture) Image: dpa In Thailand, the mourning for Sirikit is great. Image: dpa Sirikit was extremely popular among the people and was known as a benefactor. (archive picture) Image: dpa The birthday of the Queen Mother was traditionally celebrated as Mother's Day. (archive picture) Image: dpa "Asia's Jacky Kennedy": Thailand's ex-queen Sirikit is dead - Gallery Once half the world seemed to lie at the Queen's feet. (archive picture) Image: dpa In Thailand, the mourning for Sirikit is great. Image: dpa Sirikit was extremely popular among the people and was known as a benefactor. (archive picture) Image: dpa The birthday of the Queen Mother was traditionally celebrated as Mother's Day. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Sirikit was the Queen of Thailand for six and a half decades. The people loved her just as much as her husband Bhumibol. Now the former style icon has died at an advanced age.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Thai Queen Sirikit has died in Bangkok at the age of 93.

The royal family announced a funeral with the highest honors and a one-year mourning period.

Sirikit, once celebrated as "Asia's Jackie Kennedy", had largely withdrawn from the public eye after suffering a stroke in 2012. Show more

Thailand's long-serving Queen Sirikit is dead. The former monarch, who had to be repeatedly treated in hospital in recent years, died on Friday evening (local time) at the age of 93, the royal house in Bangkok announced in an official statement. The court announced a funeral "with the highest royal honors" and declared a one-year mourning period.

"Her eternal grace and devotion to the Thai nation will be remembered with the deepest reverence," the Thai government announced. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's cabinet was due to meet in the morning to discuss details of the funeral services, the various ceremonies and the burial.

Flags at half-mast

The news of her death spread like wildfire on social media in the morning (local time). Government buildings flew their flags at half-mast and ministers and officials were dressed in black.

Sirikit was still revered as queen in her homeland, although she had been strictly speaking the royal mother since the death of her husband Bhumibol in 2016 and the coronation of her son Maha Vajiralongkorn. Her birthday on August 12 was celebrated every year as a national holiday and Mother's Day.

For a long time, Bhumibol and Sirikit were among the most important figures in the international aristocracy. Photographs of the diplomat's daughter often adorned front pages around the world, and fashion magazines celebrated her as a style icon. Vanity Fair once praised her as "Asia's Jackie Kennedy", while Paris Match described her as the most beautiful queen ever. In the 1950s and 1960s, Thailand's regent was regarded as the epitome of Asian grace and elegance.

Appearances became rare

She had been married to Bhumibol since April 1950, followed shortly afterwards by her official coronation. The couple, who had four children, often enjoyed spending time in Switzerland and were fond of the European jet set.

After suffering a stroke in 2012, Sirikit almost completely withdrew from the public eye. Photos of the ex-monarch have become rare in recent years. In them, she was white-haired and frail, but still looked elegant. She had already missed her son's coronation in May 2019 due to illness.

"Hate at first sight"

The couple often enjoyed spending time in Switzerland and were fond of the European jet set. Their liaison was one of the biggest love stories of the international aristocracy in the last century. At the beginning - she was 15, he was 19 - it didn't look like it at all. "It was hate at first sight," Sirikit recalled many years later of their first meeting in Paris in 1947.

Sirikit Kitiyakara was mainly educated in Europe. She met her future husband as a student in Switzerland. In October 1948, Bhumibol had a car accident on Lake Geneva in which he lost an eye. Sirikit visited him regularly in hospital.

First daughter was born in Switzerland

The two celebrated their wedding on April 28, 1950 at a grand ceremony in the Thai capital Bangkok, followed by the official coronation a week later. After the coronation, King Bhumibol initially continued his studies in Lausanne. On April 5, 1951, their first daughter, Ubol Ratana, was born in Lausanne. The family then returned to Thailand.

Born in the USA, Bhumibol spent around 18 years of his life in Lausanne. After the death of his father, he came to Lake Geneva with his mother and two siblings in 1933 at the age of five. In Lausanne, he went to school, high school and university.

As a young prince in Switzerland, Bhumibol discovered his love of photography, music and jazz in particular. He composed and played the saxophone. In addition to skiing, he also had a passion for fast cars. In gratitude, the monarch presented the city with a magnificent pavilion.