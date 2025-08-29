Paetongtarn Shinawatra is only the second woman to head Thailand. (archive picture) XinHua/dpa

Just one year after taking office, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has to step down again.

Dominik Müller

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been removed from office by the Constitutional Court because of a leaked telephone conversation.

The entire cabinet must resign, but will remain in office as caretaker until a new government is formed.

The background to this is a phone call with Cambodia's former head of state Hun Sen, in which Shinawatra criticized the Thai army chief, for example. Show more

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand's Prime Minister, must resign from office. This is the result of a decision by the Thai Constitutional Court.

The kingdom's Constitutional Court ruled that the 39-year-old, who had already been suspended at the beginning of July, had violated ethical principles in a leaked telephone conversation and must resign from office. The verdict was broadcast live on the court's website.

This means that the entire cabinet must now resign - although it will remain in office on a caretaker basis until a new government is formed. Interim Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will also continue in office until parliament decides on a new head of government. However, it is unclear whether this will once again come from Paetongtarn's Pheu Thai party.

The controversial phone call

The reason for the dismissal is a controversial phone call with the former head of state of Cambodia: Cambodia's long-term ruler Hun Sen spoke to Shinawatra outside of official diplomatic channels following the fatal shooting of a Cambodian soldier.

Her father is Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister and an important political figure for decades. He and Hun Sen have maintained a professional, some even say friendly, relationship for many years and know each other well.

Does Hun Sen have anything to do with it?

In the telephone conversation, the Prime Minister called the Cambodian Senate President "uncle" and made negative remarks about the Thai army chief. Shortly afterwards, a recording of the phone call was leaked.

A storm of indignation erupted over Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Her father, the Thai ex-prime minister, feels that he and his family have been betrayed by the publication of the supposedly private conversation.

It is suspected that Hun Sen has something to do with it. After an excerpt became public, he published the entire conversation, which he claims to have recorded with a mobile device.