Thailand fears for Princess Bha. The popular royal scion has been in a coma since 2022. After weeks of worrying about an infection, the palace has now given the all-clear. What do the doctors say?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha has been unconscious in a Bangkok hospital for 2.5 years.

In 2022, the princess suddenly collapsed.

Now the palace has given an update on her state of health. Show more

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha has been unconscious in a Bangkok hospital for two and a half years. Following a recent deterioration in her health, the palace has now given a slight all-clear: the 46-year-old's general condition has improved overall following complications due to blood poisoning, according to a statement from the royal household office. Her blood pressure is now constant despite the discontinuation of blood pressure-boosting medication.

What had happened?

This was only the sixth announcement since "Princess Bha", as she is known in her home country, suddenly collapsed while training her dogs in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima in December 2022. Since then, she has been in a coma at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok. For a long time, not much was known about her exact condition.

However, the palace has now made three statements in recent weeks. On August 9, it was reported that the princess was suffering from a serious bloodstream infection, which had caused great concern in Thailand. In a further announcement ten days later, no significant improvement was announced.

Now, however, the condition of the popular royal has apparently stabilized. However, the doctors treating her are still administering antibiotics to keep the infection under control, it was reported. In addition, medical equipment is being used to support the princess's heart, lung and kidney function.

Great sympathy throughout the country

The latest updates show the huge media interest in her fate. After her collapse, people repeatedly prayed and laid flowers in front of an altar set up in the hospital with a portrait of the princess. Thais also knelt before her portrait in many of the country's temples.

A doctor of law, she was born to the first marriage of the current King Maha Vajiralongkorn (73) and is his eldest daughter. She was her country's ambassador to Austria from 2012 to 2014. She also worked temporarily at the United Nations in New York. According to observers, Princess Bha has been part of the king's inner circle for years and he has yet to name an official heir. However, men are generally preferred in the succession to the throne.