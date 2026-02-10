A previously little-noticed transcript from the Epstein files is causing a stir in the USA. According to it, Donald Trump is said to have warned the Palm Beach police about Jeffrey Epstein as early as 2006 and incriminated him.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An FBI interrogation report suggests that Donald Trump warned the police about Jeffrey Epstein in 2006.

According to a police chief at the time, Trump said: "Thank God you stopped him. Everybody knows he did that."

The document sheds new light on Trump's early distancing from Epstein - despite earlier closeness. Show more

A newly analyzed transcript from the published Epstein documents once again links Donald Trump to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 - albeit in a different role than has often been portrayed.

According to the documents, Trump is said to have contacted the then police chief of Palm Beach by telephone in 2006 when the first investigations into Epstein were underway. This is according to an FBI interview from 2019, which was conducted eight days after Epstein's death. The police chief - whose name is blacked out in the document - testified according to the transcript that Trump had stated that he had previously expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump also said: "Thank God you stopped him. Everybody knows he did that." What was meant were the allegations that Epstein had forced a minor into prostitution.

Trump and Epstein at a party. NBC News

The document also states that Trump declared that it was known in New York that Epstein was "disgusting". Trump is said to have said of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence, that she was "nasty" and that they should "focus on her".

Unusual birthday greeting to Epstein

The police chief at the time also stated that Trump was "one of the first" to come forward after it became known that Epstein was under investigation.

The revelations stand in contrast to Trump's earlier public statements. As recently as 2002, he had stated in an interview that Epstein was "a great guy" who was "fun" to spend time with. He later distanced himself from Epstein several times and emphasized that he had not had any contact with him for years.

A report in the "Wall Street Journal" is also explosive, according to which Trump is said to have written an unusual birthday greeting to Epstein in 2003. Trump firmly rejected the account and declared that he had "never drawn a picture" and distanced himself from such attributions.

More videos from the department