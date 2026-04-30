Shortly before the mid-term elections, the political playing field is shifting in the USA. New constituencies and a ruling from Washington are strengthening the Republicans around Donald Trump. But the criticism is harsh - and the dispute could escalate in court.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you New constituency boundaries in Florida could secure the Republicans additional seats in the US Congress.

A ruling by the Supreme Court weakens the protection of minorities in the division of electoral districts.

Democrats and civil rights organizations criticize the developments as politically motivated and potentially discriminatory. Show more

Recent decisions on redistricting in the south of the USA have given the Republicans a further boost for the mid-term elections in November.

Firstly, the state of Florida is initiating a redrawing of its electoral districts. In the conservative "Sunshine State", the third-largest US state by population, both chambers voted on Wednesday in favor of a new division of the 28 electoral districts, as the Florida House of Representatives announced. According to media reports, the Republicans now have the prospect of gaining a further four seats in the US House of Representatives in Washington.

Although blue has the majority of votes, blue or red will win depending on how the constituencies are drawn up. Steve Nass/CC-BY-SA

The redistricting still has to be approved by Governor Ron DeSantis, but this is considered a formality - he submitted the proposal himself on Monday. It is possible that the redistricting will be challenged in court. Florida's constitution expressly prohibits changing constituencies to the advantage or disadvantage of parties or office holders.

The chairwoman of the Democrats in Florida, Nikki Fried, sharply criticized the law and the Republicans. "They all know it was wrong, unconstitutional, unlawful and against their oath of office."

Tailwind for Republicans in Louisiana too

Secondly, the Supreme Court of the USA declared the electoral districting in the state of Louisiana to be unconstitutional. The ruling by the majority conservative panel of judges thus weakens the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which actually aims to achieve equality: It allows minorities to be taken into account when dividing up electoral districts. This is intended to make it easier for traditionally discriminated groups to elect candidates from their community.

Judge Samuel Alito explained in his ruling that, in future, intentional discrimination through redistricting would have to be proven, rather than simply stating that a minority group would not be able to vote for their candidate in certain circumstances.

With the ruling, the state of Louisiana is not required to create a second electoral district in which blacks form the majority of the population. The Supreme Court ruling is a setback for the Democrats: Their black congressional candidate Cleo Fields could lose out as a result.

The civil rights organization NAACP criticized the ruling as an opportunity for unpunished discrimination. Other states are also well on the way to adopting "racist Alito voting district maps", the head of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Janai Nelson, told CNN. According to Nelson, gerrymandering weakened the power of black voters and other disadvantaged groups - and now with the permission of the Supreme Court.

Electoral advantages through "gerrymandering"

The redrawing of electoral districts, known as gerrymandering, has a centuries-old tradition in the USA. The background to this is that after the census, which is carried out every ten years, constituencies have to be redrawn so that they each have a similar number of inhabitants. DeSantis also used this argument to justify the measure in Florida.

In practice, however, parties often use the process to gain advantages. For example, areas from a constituency with a clear majority can be moved to another constituency where the race is closer.

For months, Republicans and Democrats in several US states have been fighting for better chances in the mid-term elections in November, in which Republicans want to defend their slim majority in the US Congress.

Just under a week ago, the Democrats in Virginia redrew their constituencies by referendum, which could also give them four seats. The states of Texas and California had also previously redrawn their districts.