A meeting between two prominent figures on the political right in South America will not take place. Argentine President Milei is not allowed to meet with his ally Bolsonaro while he is under house arrest.

The judiciary puts a stop to it That is why Milei must not visit Bolsonaro

Here's what it's all about The Brazilian judiciary has barred Argentine President Javier Milei from visiting former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest.

The visiting rules had been tightened just last Friday.

Accordingly, the judge prohibited the former president from making visits of a political or election-related nature until the end of the presidential election in October.

Milei and Bolsonaro are among the most prominent figures on the political right in South America. Summary created with

Brazil's judiciary has barred Argentine President Javier Milei from visiting former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest. Judge Alexandre de Moraes rejected a motion to that effect filed by the defense and cited the visiting rules, which had been tightened just the day before, as reported by the news portal “G1.”

According to his lawyers, Bolsonaro planned to host Milei at his home in Brasília on July 25. Both are among the most prominent figures on the political right in South America. The Argentine president had announced a trip to Brazil for that day and intended to meet with Bolsonaro and support the presidential bid of Bolsonaro’s son, Flávio.

Judge: Political Visits Prohibited

Just last Friday, Moraes had tightened the conditions of Bolsonaro’s house arrest. The judge prohibited the former president from engaging in any politically or election-related visits until the end of the presidential election in October. He also prohibited the dissemination of political messages, even through third parties. Against this backdrop, Moraes deemed the defense’s request for a meeting with Milei to be “moot.”

According to the court, the stricter conditions were triggered by a handwritten letter from Bolsonaro that his son Flávio had posted on social media. In it, the former president expressed support for his son’s candidacy in the presidential election. The court deemed this a violation of the terms of his house arrest.

In the presidential election, incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is expected to run for re-election and face off against Flávio Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro’s father was to more than 27 years in prison and is currently serving his sentence under house arrest for health reasons.