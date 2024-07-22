An old TV ad from 2020 is currently going viral. Back then, Kamala Harris ran an ad against Donald Trump - and it's now more relevant than ever.

Sven Ziegler

The new Democratic presidential candidate only has a few months to launch a historic campaign against Donald Trump. Joe Biden's withdrawal on Sunday triggers a chain reaction - a new candidate is now being sought.

Kamala Harris is the most likely candidate. She has already received a lot of support in the past few hours.

Supporters of Harris have already dug up an old TV advertisement from 2020. In it, Trump is compared to former Attorney General Harris.

"He tears us apart - she brings us together"

"She prosecuted sex offenders," the ad's voiceover says. "He is one." An allusion to the conviction for assault.

And further: "He's the world champion at throwing tantrums. She never loses her temper."

The ad also alludes to Trump's wealth. "He's owned by the big banks - she's the attorney general who beat the biggest banks in America and forced them to pay homeowners 18 billion dollars."

It concludes, "He's tearing us apart - she's going to bring us together. That's Trump, and for all intents and purposes, that's the anti-Trump. So if that's what you're looking for in your next president, there's really only one: Kamala."

Whether Harris will actually become the new candidate has not yet been officially determined. However, she has already stated that she "wants to win the nomination now and then go all out to beat Donald Trump".