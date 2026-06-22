Temperatures exceeded 35 degrees in several locations across Switzerland on Monday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to rise even further by the end of the day.

On Monday, MeteoSwiss raised the heat warning from level 3 to level 4 in several regions of western Switzerland. (Featured image)

In northwestern Switzerland and the Valais, the 35-degree mark was exceeded early Monday afternoon. Temperatures continued to rise into the evening.

According to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), temperatures of 35.4 degrees were recorded at 2:30 p.m. at the stations in Visp (VS) and Basel-Binningen. At the same time, temperatures were 35.3 degrees in Aarau and 35.2 degrees in Gösgen, SO, as well as in Würenlingen, AG.

A level-four heat warning has been in effect since noon in several regions of western Switzerland. In the regions of the Three Lakes Area, the Orbe Plain, Central Valais, and the Lake Geneva Arc, the warning was upgraded from “significant danger” to “high danger,” as reported by Meteoschweiz.

Level 4 was issued on Monday at noon and will remain in effect until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday for the regions of Estavayer (FR), Cudrefin (VD), Nidau (BE), Ins (BE), the Orbe Plain (VD), the Lake Geneva region, and Central Valais. These areas thus join northwestern Switzerland (the Basel region and the Delémont Basin), where this level has been in effect since Sunday.

MeteoSwiss defines a “high risk” when the daily average temperature reaches 27 degrees or higher for three consecutive days and there is no significant cooling at night. During heat waves, there is a high risk of circulatory problems and physical discomfort.