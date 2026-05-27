The photo is from Kerzers FR. But people in the USA also like to eat Güggeli. KEYSTONE

A roast chicken that can only be eaten cold on welfare - but not hot: in the USA, this bizarre rule is to be abolished. A law that even has an official name - the "Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act" - aims to put an end to this.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the USA, a cross-party group of senators wants to ensure that unemployed people on state food aid are allowed to buy hot rotisserie chicken in future.

Until now, this has only been allowed if the chicken has cooled down again - a rule that has been criticized as unnecessary and inconvenient.

The main reason for criticism of the proposal is that for some, the planned relaxation does not go far enough. Show more

Hot forbidden, cold allowed: In the USA, politicians are currently seriously arguing about the temperature of a grilled chicken. What exactly is at stake, why the rule exists at all and why there is still criticism - the most important points at a glance.

What is this food aid anyway?

In the USA, a cross-party group of senators wants to change an unusually specific rule in the social welfare system: Anyone who is unemployed for a longer period of time and is therefore dependent on food aid should be able to use it to buy hot grilled chicken in future. At present, this is only possible if the chicken has cooled down again after cooking.

Food aid here refers to the program formerly known as food stamps. Today, recipients of this social assistance generally receive a government debit card that can only be used to buy certain products.

The proposal is actually called the "Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act ". It was introduced by four politicians from both major parties: Republicans Jim Justice and Shelley Moore Capito from West Virginia and Democrats John Fetterman from Pennsylvania and Michael Bennet from Colorado. The cross-party support is striking.

In future, the Food and Nutrition Act should explicitly state that a hot rotisserie chicken can also be paid for with food stamps.

The rotisserie chicken at the Costco department store chain is known worldwide. KEYSTONE

Why is a hot rotisserie chicken excluded today?

According to the law, social assistance with food stamps is strictly intended for food that is prepared and eaten at home. This does not include ready-made, hot meals. In its guidelines, the competent authority cites coffee, soup, pizza and roast or fried chicken as examples.

This creates a paradoxical situation: a household may buy a grilled chicken as soon as it is cold. As long as the same chicken is still hot, it remains prohibited. According to the senators' communication, the American Chicken Producers Association criticizes the fact that this rule forces stores to cool down the chickens and reheat them when necessary. This costs energy, damages quality and drives up prices.

What do the supporters say?

At first glance, the proposal looks like an expansion of social welfare - but it certainly fits (somewhat) into the line of Donald Trump's government. His Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long been campaigning for people to eat more protein. And protein is one of the more expensive components of a meal.

Ready-made grilled chicken is hugely popular in the USA anyway. Accordingly, the proponents are focusing their arguments entirely on the consumers: A cheap Costco chicken for 4.99 dollars could feed an entire family. Republican Shelley Moore Capito emphasizes that it is about the convenience and dignity of senior citizens, working families and people who do not have reliable cooking facilities at home.

It is also important that the law does not cost any additional US dollars and does not increase the number of people entitled to it.

Why is there criticism?

It is remarkable: Nobody is bothered by the fact that poorer households would be able to buy hot food. On the contrary. The criticism goes in the other direction - for some, the proposal simply does not go far enough. Why, they ask, should only grilled chicken of all things be allowed?

Democratic MP Angie Craig, for example, voted against a similar amendment in the House of Representatives in the so-called Farm Bill. According to her argument, recipients of food stamps need access to significantly more hot meals - the hot meal bill falls short.