Investors value the precious metal as a "safe haven", and the AfD probably does too. Sven Hoppe/dpa

The German AfD party is sitting on an inherited treasure trove of gold. They have now moved it to Liechtenstein. Now there's trouble over the inheritance.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A rich inventor bequeathed his entire fortune of around 10 million euros to the AfD in 2018.

The right-wing party moved 107 kilograms of gold to Liechtenstein.

The relatives who came away empty-handed are contesting the validity of the will. Show more

What does the AfD have to do with a toilet flush? The answer: 107 kilograms of gold. The link is called Rainer Strangfeld. The inventor became rich flushing urinals. He ended his life at the age of 79 and bequeathed his entire fortune of around 10 million euros to the AfD in 2018. The latter duly declared the increase in assets in its books.

The nature of Strangfeld's suicide - he doused himself in petrol and set himself alight - casts doubt on his sanity shortly before his death. And so does the validity of his will, in which he had generously bequeathed money to the AfD.

The AfD also has doubts about the legitimacy of his will. On the one hand, the far-right party has already experienced several donation scandals and violated German party law. In addition, the party, which is considered by many to be anti-democratic, is facing a ban.

107 Kilogramm Gold: Bericht: AfD soll Millionenvermögen in Liechtenstein parken https://t.co/hT6rWpEXI0 — ntv Nachrichten (@ntvde) September 25, 2025

It is not known whether this was the reason why AfD officials moved 107 kilograms of gold to Liechtenstein in May 2022. The AfD has not commented on this to Der Spiegel. The amount of gold was worth 7 million at the time, the same amount as the party had inherited from Strangfeld in 2018. The price of gold has doubled since then.

Several organizations specializing in money laundering have registered the introduction of the precious metal into the principality, for example the German Financial Intelligence Unit.

The AfD also does not reveal whether the gold is still in Liechtenstein. The office told Der Spiegel that it does not matter in which account or safe deposit box the assets are held as long as they are properly declared.

The fact that the large stock of precious metals is located outside the EU has another advantage for the AfD. Strangfeld's descendants, who came away empty-handed, are likely to find it even more difficult to gain access to it.

This is because they are now contesting the will, arguing that their relative was no longer capable of making a will. According to Der Spiegel, a great cousin applied two years ago for the AfD to be prohibited from using the inheritance until the proceedings are concluded.

The AfD denies that there is any evidence that the testator's sanity was impaired. At the same time, it assures that it has no intention of selling the gold anyway. At least she reveals this much: The inheritance is safely stored in a vault.