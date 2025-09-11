Investigators have searched the office and private rooms of AfD MP Maximilian Krah. The suspicion: the politician received bribes from China. This is not the first time Krah has been targeted by the judiciary.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Germany, the authorities are investigating the controversial AfD politician Maximilian Krah. The immunity of the member of the Bundestag has been lifted.

The investigations revolve around possible bribery and money laundering in connection with Krah's pro-China activities.

At the same time, a former assistant to Maximilian Krah is on trial in Germany: he is alleged to have spied for China for years.

The German Bundestag lifted the immunity of AfD MP Maximilian Krah on Thursday. With their vote on Thursday, the MPs enabled the public prosecutor's office to search the controversial AfD politician's homes and offices in Berlin, Dresden and Brussels. The AfD politician rejects all accusations.

The waiver of immunity was decided with the votes of all parliamentary groups - including Krah's AfD. In a written statement, AfD parliamentary group leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla avoided backing Krah or criticizing the searches. They merely demanded a "swift conclusion to the investigation" and the publication of the results.

What are Maximilian Krah accused of?

In May, the Dresden Public Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation against Maximilian Krah for bribery and money laundering in connection with Chinese payments. The allegations reportedly relate to his previous mandate as a Member of the European Parliament.

The authorities now want to determine whether there is "sufficient cause to bring charges or whether the proceedings should be discontinued." The AfD politician denied the allegations, but was initially unavailable for comment.

Krah criticized the accusations as "absurd, contrived and purely politically motivated". In the short message service X, he described the search of his office as an "attempt at intimidation", against which he would defend himself.

An explosive fact: an espionage trial is currently underway in Dresden against Jian G., a former employee of Krah's from the European Parliament. The case involves allegations of espionage for China.

Who is Maximilian Krah?

Krah, born in 1977, comes from Saxony. He was a member of the CDU for 20 years and twice unsuccessfully ran for the Bundestag. In 2016, the doctor of law switched to the AfD.

Maximilian Krah is controversial even within his own party. The politician has been making headlines for years - partly because of his closeness to Russia and China. His provocative statements are a constant source of debate.

He was put forward as the top candidate for the 2024 European elections, although even the AfD leadership was skeptical of him. There had been allegations of Russian influence, and an employee was later arrested on suspicion of espionage.

Shortly before election day, Krah then caused outrage with trivializing statements about the SS. As a result, he was suspended from the election campaign and the AfD delegation in the European Parliament excluded him from its ranks.

In the 2025 federal election, Krah won a direct mandate with over 44% of the vote.

How strong is Maximilian Krah's China connection?

Krah's assistant in the European Parliament is alleged to have collected information and forwarded confidential documents to China from 2019 to 2024. Jian G. is also alleged to have collected personal information about AfD leaders and spied on Chinese dissidents.

Krah denies having any knowledge of this. As a witness at the hearing at the Dresden Higher Regional Court, he stated that his entire team had access to his personal account in his office in the European Parliament in Brussels at the time. They also had access to documents and emails from this account. He had delegated tasks, such as managing access rights and sorting emails, to his team. "I hate all this stuff," he said.

When asked about possible payments made to him by the defendant, Krah exercised his right to refuse to testify.

According to research by Der Spiegel, Krah is said to have received 50,000 euros from China via various channels between 2019 and 2022. The politician was "constantly supplied with money by his employee [Jian G.]".

In 2019, Krah voted against a resolution in the European Parliament condemning China's oppression of the Uyghurs. He co-founded an EU-China friendship group and the lobby association "New Silk Road", and posted propaganda videos on the 70th anniversary of the occupation of Tibet.

What significance does the Krah case have for Switzerland?

The pro-Chinese activities of Maximilian Krah and the alleged bribe payments shed light on the approach of China's secret services in Europe, analyzes Der Spiegel. If the suspicion is confirmed, it would be proof of how susceptible some parties are to influence from Beijing and how successfully China's espionage apparatus operates in Western Europe.

The Greens in Germany see the investigations against Krah as a warning signal. The Krah case shows how dangerous it is to have a parliamentary group in parliament that feels much closer to China and Russia than to the democratic rule of law. AfD players are of the greatest interest to the secret services of autocracies.

With material from dpa and AFP.