In a new BBC documentary, several women have made serious allegations against singer and actor Jared Leto: Among other things, they speak of sexual assault and contact with minors. However, this is not a new case; similar allegations against him have been circulating for years.

Sexual Assaults The allegations against Jared Leto are nothing new—but nothing has happened so far

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Here's what it's all about Musician and actor Jared Leto is facing criticism over serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a new BBC documentary, several women describe how they were sexually harassed and pressured by Leto. Many of them were still minors at the time.

These aren't the first allegations against Leto. For years, there has been repeated talk of his alleged misconduct. Summary created with

Jared Leto is an actor, Oscar winner, frontman of the band “Thirty Seconds to Mars,” and an alleged sex offender. The latter is highlighted, among other things, in the new BBC documentary “Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret.”

In it, several women—some of whom were still minors at the time—level serious allegations against him: They report sexual assaults, lewd phone calls and messages, and that, as minors under the age of 18, they had sex with Leto at his insistence.

The BBC is aware of 120 allegations of alleged sexual misconduct by the actor and singer.

But this isn't the first time Leto has faced criticism over such allegations. There have been several accusations against the 54-year-old in the past.

Incidents date back to the early 2000s

For example, in June 2025, the online magazine “Air Mail” published a report titled “The Cult of Leto.” In it, nine women accused the actor and musician of sexual misconduct and harassment.

As noted in the BBC documentary, some of the women involved stated that they were minors at the time of the assaults. According to the report, the incidents date back to the early 2000s.

The article is said to have been prompted by DJ Allie Teilz. She is also one of the nine women who accuse Leto of sexual abuse in the “Air Mail” article.

In 2012, she posted on Facebook: “You’re not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to hit on you backstage … in a kilt … and wearing a snow hat.”

In April 2025, Teilz reposted her 2012 post, this time on her Instagram Story. She wrote: “I was attacked and traumatized by this creep when I was 17. He knew how old I was, and he didn’t care.”

Sexual conversations with a minor

A woman told the magazine that Leto approached her in 2006 when she was 16 years old. At the time, he was 34. She was standing outside a café in Los Angeles while Leto was sitting there with actress Ashley Olsen (then 19). According to her account, he grabbed her arm.

“I looked down and it was Jared Leto,” she said. “We had a brief conversation, and he got my number.” A few days later, she said, he called her at home: “I don’t know if he was on drugs or what… It was the strangest, most disgusting voice… But to me, it was just Jared.”

He had invited her to a party at his house. She declined and explained, “I didn’t even have a driver’s license.” Nevertheless, Leto continued to call her, “always at one, two, or three in the morning.”

"The conversation then turned sexual. He asked questions like, 'Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever given a blowjob?'" the woman said.

Serious allegations from other women

In the article, model Laura La Rue described a similar experience. She said that in 2008, at the age of 16, she had been at an event in a private home in Beverly Hills, where Leto had “stared at her very intently.”

“He asked how old I was. I said, ‘I’m 16. How old are you?’” La Rue reported. Leto, who was 36 at the time, then asked for her number. They began exchanging emails, which eventually led to her visiting him at his home in April 2009.

"I remember that he was teasing me the whole time," she said. "He was flirting with me, leaning in close, then pulling back again, as if it were a game."

A spokesperson for Leto told *Air Mail* that the communication contained “nothing sexual or inappropriate.” Furthermore, La Rue later applied for a position as Leto’s personal assistant, which proves that nothing inappropriate had taken place. According to “Air Mail,” La Rue denies ever having applied for such a position.

According to La Rue, during another encounter, Leto came out of a room naked when she was 17. “He just walked out, completely naked, as if it were normal … I thought that maybe that’s how grown men behave,” she said.

Leto denies the allegations

Another woman reported that she had started messaging Leto when she was a minor. During visits to his home, he asked her inappropriate questions, such as, “Do the little boys you hang out with fuck you?”

She added that when she was 18, Leto “suddenly pulled out his penis and started masturbating.” “Then he came over to me, took my hand, and placed it on him. He leaned forward and said, ‘I want you to spit on it,’” she reported.

Leto denies all allegations. In none of the cases described above has a final conviction been handed down to date; therefore, the presumption of innocence applies.

Leto's behavior is nothing new

One of the first articles to address Leto's misconduct appeared as early as 2005 in the «New York Post." The article states that Leto is particularly “into young women.” According to several anonymous sources who spoke to the newspaper at the time, he allegedly targeted underage models in New York, messaged them, and invited them to his shows.

In 2014, “Celebitchy," a celebrity blog, reported on an incident involving Leto and a former stripper. She reportedly told “Star Magazine” at the time that Leto had grabbed her by the neck while she was giving his brother a lap dance.

“When I started dancing for Shannon, Jared suddenly grabbed me by the neck from behind and said, ‘I can achieve pure sexual satisfaction in 30 seconds just by looking into your eyes.’ Obviously, that was a pretty strange situation,” she said at the time.

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Even in celebrity circles, Leto’s preference for very young women and underage girls doesn’t seem to have been a secret. In 2018, actor Dylan Sprouse posted on X, saying: “Yo @JaredLeto, now that you’ve slid into the DMs of every female model between 18 and 25, what’s your success rate so far?”

At the time, director James Gunn replied to Sprouse's post with: "He's starting at 18 online?" The comment has since been deleted.

Disturbing Gifts on Set

Apart from the allegations of sexual assault, there have also been repeated reports in the past of unusual or inappropriate behavior on the part of the actor—particularly in connection with his role as the Joker in *Suicide Squad* (2016).

He is said to have become extremely immersed in the role of the Joker and to have given his colleagues disturbing “gifts” on set. As co-star Adam Beach told “E! News," Leto sent Margot Robbie, among others, a love note along with a black box containing a live rat.

Will Smith also received an unusual gift: bullets, also accompanied by a letter. But that's not all: According to Beach, Leto is said to have sent the cast a dead pig as well.

"Mars Island"

And then there was “Mars Island” in 2019: a three-day fan retreat organized by Thirty Seconds to Mars, which frontman Jared Leto attended in person. The media and participants described the spiritually themed event—for which fans paid several thousand dollars to meditate alongside Leto in white robes—as cult-like in some respects.

In fact, Leto has been referring to his band's fan base as a "cult" since at least 2013. The fans call themselves "Echelon."

Since at least 2015, Leto has been creating an aesthetic at the “Mars Island” events that is strongly reminiscent of cult-like structures. This is due in no small part to visual and thematic parallels with the “Source Family,” a spiritual commune centered around Guru Father Yod in 1970s Los Angeles, which was at times considered a cult itself.

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Despite the numerous allegations that have dogged Jared Leto for years, things continue to go remarkably well for him. In 2025, he starred in the Disney film *Tron: Ares*, and in 2026, he will play Skeletor in *Masters of the Universe*.

He also remains a welcome guest on the biggest stages—such as the Met Gala—and next year he’ll be heading out on another major tour with his band. So there’s certainly no sign of a career slump. So much for the oft-repeated claim that “false” accusations can ruin a life.