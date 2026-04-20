It has been a year since the death of the Pope from Argentina. On his first "own" trip, his successor makes it clear that he does not want to be intimidated. But that's not enough for him.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Pope Leo XIV has been in office since May 8, 2025.

He took over after the death of Pope Francis in April 2025.

On his first "own" trip, his successor makes it clear that he does not want to be intimidated - not even by the US President, after his dispute with Donald Trump made headlines around the world.

However, the pontiff has no interest in playing the role of "anti-Trump".

As the "Vicar of Christ on earth", he sees his work in a larger context. Show more

This is a trip that Donald Trump would probably also enjoy very much. A week and a half through the most diverse countries in Africa. Day after day, people in ecstasy, cheering you on. Tens of thousands along the cordoned-off streets and regularly more than 100,000 at the open-air rallies. And sometimes, as in Cameroon's capital Yaoundé, a presidential palace so ostentatious in gold that even Trump would be jealous.

Except that the cheers are not for the US president, but for another American: Leo XIV, the first pope from the United States. Or, as he has been called since the start of the trip a week ago: the "anti-Trump". This Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the death of his predecessor Francis. As Pope No. 267, he did not make much of an appearance in the first few months. He has now gained all the more contour in the confrontation with US Presidents 45 and 47.

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday in Angola. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Luca Zennaro

Very cautious in the first few months

When the Argentinian Francis died on Easter Monday 2025 at the age of 88, Robert Francis Prevost - Leo's birth name - was just one of many. To be precise: one of 252, which is how many cardinals there were at the time. In the Vatican, the Augustinian monk, who also had Peruvian citizenship from his time as a missionary, looked after the bishops worldwide. Before the conclave, he was definitely considered a "papabile". He was not the favorite.

His first words after the election were: "Peace be with you all." But in the first nine months, Leo made a name for himself primarily through outward appearances: altogether more traditional, more papal. Otherwise, he acted very cautiously. In his sermons, he repeatedly referred to his predecessor. Even his first visit abroad - to Turkey and Lebanon last year - was still as planned by Francis.

In the footsteps of St. Augustine

That is now different. Leo's first "own" trip took him to Algeria, which is particularly significant for an Augustinian. In the fourth and fifth centuries, the Mediterranean was the place of activity of St. Augustine of Hippo, who gave his name to the Augustinian Order. In the midst of the ancient ruins, Leo could see that this moved him.

Above all, however, the head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide is now making it clear that his "Peace be with you all" should by no means be understood as just the usual appeal for peace that we know from popes. In view of the world situation, Leo underpins his words with very clear criticism of political decision-makers - initially without naming names, but then he does. He called Trump's threats against Iran "truly unacceptable".

Africa my ass - dispute with Trump makes headlines worldwide

It was also clear to everyone who he had in mind in a prayer for peace after Easter: "Put an end to the idolatry of self and the idolatry of money! Enough with the display of power! No more war!" Trump responded to this immediately before Leo's departure for Africa with a historically unique rant. He posted an AI-generated kitsch painting of himself as a savior on the internet.

Leo immediately made it clear that he would not be intimidated. During a tour of his plane, he made it clear in conversation with reporters traveling with him: "I'm not afraid of the Trump administration." When he then declared in a speech in Cameroon that the world was suffering under a "handful of tyrants", many took this as a new blow against Trump. Suddenly, Leo was seen as the man who most resolutely countered the US president on the international stage.

The Pope allowed this to continue for two days - until he made another remarkable appearance at an altitude of 10,000 meters in an effort to relax. On the onward flight to Angola, he explained that some of his statements had been misinterpreted, including the words about the "handful of tyrants". "That was taken as if I wanted to contradict the president. That is not my intention at all." Some see this as a kind of peace offering - without Trump initially responding to it.

Leo wants to be more than "anti-Trump"

In the Vatican, they are prepared for different reactions. Hardly anyone has any hope that the relationship between the US Pope and President could normalize to some extent. There is something else at play in Leo's attempt at appeasement: The pontiff has no interest whatsoever in playing the role of "anti-Trump". As the "Vicar of Christ on earth", he sees his work in a wider context.

Church leaders are also annoyed that the anger with Trump is pushing the actual purpose of Leo's trip into the background: Unlike Europe, Africa is a continent of the future for the Catholic Church. Around 290 million people already profess the Catholic faith there today, more than in Europe. By the end of the century, it could be more than 700 million, according to forecasts.

Other heads of state also come in for criticism

It was hardly noticed that Leo also read the riot act to other heads of state during his trip. Cameroon's ruler Paul Biya, who has been president since 1982, was told in his palace: "Peace is everyone's responsibility, starting with the state authorities." At a mass in front of more than 100,000 people, the Pope was even clearer. There he proclaimed that it was time for change.

In Angola, Leo took foreign powers and international corporations to task for still being primarily interested in exploiting Africa's raw materials. In view of the headlines about the dispute with Trump, this too was mostly only registered in passing. At least at the last stop on his trip to Equatorial Guinea, Tuesday will probably be about something else: the first anniversary of Francis' death.