The CapitaSpring mixed-use high-rise in Singapore wins the International Highrise Award 2024. According to the jury, it is a role model in terms of architecture that ensures a good microclimate. Find out why in the video.

Christian Thumshirn

The Frankfurt High Rise Award 2024, the International Highrise Award, goes to Singapore this year.

According to the jury, the 280-metre-high "CapitaSpring" building is "currently the most impressive high-rise building in the world".

The jury chose the building because it "harmonizes the interests of the city and the private developer in an ideal architectural solution". Show more

The world's tallest building, the Burj Kalifa, currently stands in Dubai. For now. Because in five years at the latest, the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia will tower several hundred meters above the 828-metre-high skyscraper.

But neither the one nor the other skyscraper is likely to ever have a chance of winning the most coveted prize awarded for buildings over 100 meters worldwide.

Every two years,the Frankfurt International Highrise Award honors the skyscraper that combines exemplary sustainability, exterior design and interior spatial qualities as well as social and urban planning aspects into an exemplary design. Innovative construction technology and economic efficiency are further criteria.

In the video, we introduce you to this year's award winner and explain why the building is so innovative.