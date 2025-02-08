  1. Residential Customers
Biggest sporting event in the world The big Super Bowl quiz - How much do you know about it?

Samuel Walder

8.2.2025

The Super Bowl is probably the biggest sporting event in the world. Knowledge about American football and the championship final is somewhat patchy in the blue News editorial team. Do you know more? Find out.

08.02.2025, 10:07

08.02.2025, 10:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • It's almost time. The 59th Super Bowl will take place from Sunday to Monday.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • We test the knowledge of the editorial team. Do you know the same amount about the Super Bowl?
Show more

On Sunday, the world is back in American football fever. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the Super Bowl to fight for the championship. The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are aiming for their third title in a row - a feat that would be unique in NFL history.

The Philadelphia Eagles secured their place in the final with an impressive 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. Running back Saquon Barkley shone with three touchdowns.

How well do you know American football? We ask the editors. Test your knowledge in the video.

Super Bowl LIX. The biggest sporting event of the year - what you need to know

Don't forget the chicken wings!. The American football guide for beginners

