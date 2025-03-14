  1. Residential Customers
Livestream from Mexico The blood moon stands over Popocatépetl

Stefan Michel

14.3.2025

The total lunar eclipse on March 14 was only partially visible in Switzerland - if at all. Nevertheless, you don't have to miss out on the "blood moon". blue News shows you the livestream from a camera in Mexico.

14.03.2025, 07:55

14.03.2025, 08:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On March 14, there will be a full moon with a total lunar eclipse.
  • In Switzerland, where the weather permitted, the total lunar eclipse was only partially visible.
  • North and South America in particular have the best view of the total lunar eclipse.
Show more

During a total lunar eclipse, the celestial body does not shine bright white, but reddish. This is because the surface of the moon is colored by long-wave red parts of the sunlight. This is why the celestial phenomenon is also known as a blood moon.

On March 14. Where can the lunar eclipse be seen?

On March 14Where can the lunar eclipse be seen?

While only a partial lunar eclipse was visible in Switzerland, observers in Chile were luckier. The inhabitants of Santiago, for example, can observe the blood moon for around six hours. NASA has published a map showing exactly where the lunar eclipse can be seen on March 13 and 14, 2025.

This map shows you where to see the lunar eclipse on March 13 and 14, 2025.
NASA

