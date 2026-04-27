The picture went around the world: Trump after a failed assassination attempt in Butler. (archive picture) Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Once again there has been an assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump. The incident is part of a long series of assassinations and attempted assassinations of US presidents. 10 selected events at a glance.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A gunman opened fire at a correspondents' dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday evening and tried to force his way into the room with Donald Trump.

Assassination attempts on US presidents have a long history, from failed attacks such as on Andrew Jackson in 1835 to deadly ones such as on Abraham Lincoln (1865), James A. Garfield (1881), William McKinley (1901) and John F. Kennedy (1963).

There is no clear "record" for the most assassination attempts, as it is unclear what exactly counts as such. Show more

Yet another assassination attempt on Donald Trump: At a correspondents' dinner in a hotel in Washington D.C. on Saturday evening, an armed man opened fire and tried to gain access to the room where the President was staying.

It was not the first incident of this kind: there have already been several attacks and foiled assaults on Trump in recent years. Assassination attempts on US presidents go back a long way in history - several ended fatally, others only narrowly failed.

There is no clear "record holder" for the most assassination attempts. This is because there is no clear definition of what exactly counts as an assassination attempt: Do you only count attacks that are actually carried out - or also foiled plans? The classification varies accordingly.

Two weapons, both fail

The first known attempt to assassinate a US president dates back to 1835: an assailant fired at the then President Andrew Jackson as he walked past him - but both pistols jammed. Jackson then attacked the assailant himself and beat him up with his walking stick before a naval officer wrestled the attacker to the ground.

The first fatal assassination attempt

Illustration of the assassination attempt on the Abraham Lincoln. The perpetrator shot him in the back of the head during a theater performance. Album / Prisma

Abraham Lincoln was the first US president to be killed in office. The perpetrator shot Lincoln in the back of the head during a theater performance in 1865. Lincoln was taken to hospital and fell into a coma. He died nine hours later.

Weeks of agony

In 1881, James A. Garfield was shot twice just four months after taking office. The US president died months later from infections that were presumably caused by the incorrect care provided by doctors.

Shots while shaking hands

In 1901, an assassin shot President William McKinley. During a public reception in Buffalo, the perpetrator hid his gun under a towel and approached McKinley as if to shake his hand. He fired two shots at close range. McKinley initially survived the attack, but his wounds became infected and he died around a week later as a result of the attack.

Bullet stopped at manuscript

Theodore Roosevelt survived an assassination attempt after his official term as president. In 1912, an assailant shot him in the chest, but the bullet was weakened by a steel spectacle case and a 50-page speech manuscript in his breast pocket, so that it lodged in his pectoral muscle and did not reach his lungs. Roosevelt gave his speech anyway, with a bloody shirt. Because doctors decided it would be riskier to remove the bullet, Roosevelt lived the rest of his life with a bullet in his chest.

X-ray of Theodore Roosevelt's chest: the black spot on the left shows the bullet that remained in his body until his death. IMAGO/UIG

Shooting during a nap

In 1950, two assassins tried to break into Blair House, where President Harry S. Truman was living during renovation work on the White House. They opened fire on the security forces, resulting in a gun battle. One of the attackers was killed, the other was later arrested. A security guard also died from his injuries. Truman himself was unharmed, but was in the building during the attack - he was taking a nap.

Probably the most famous presidential assassination

In 1963, John F. Kennedy was hit by two bullets while riding in an open car through Dallas, Texas - one in the neck and one in the back of the head. The images of the collapsing president and his bloodied wife Jacqueline went around the world. Kennedy died on the way to hospital.

Minutes before the assassination: John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline in the open presidential limousine. IMAGO/Bridgeman Images

Two attempts in 17 days

There were two assassination attempts on Gerald Ford within just 17 days in 1975 - both in California. In both cases, female assassins aimed a gun at him, but were stopped at the last moment or missed their target. Ford was unharmed, but the incidents led to a significant tightening of security measures: From then on, he wore a bulletproof trench coat when making public appearances.

A narrow escape from death

After a speech by Ronald Reagan in 1981 outside a Hilton Hotel in Washington, shots were suddenly fired. Reagan was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off his armored limousine and struck him. At first he appeared calm, but his condition deteriorated rapidly. He underwent emergency surgery in hospital, narrowly escaping death. Reagan later made a full recovery.

Grenade does not explode

During a speech in the Georgian capital Tbilisi in 2005, a hand grenade was thrown towards the stage where George Bush was standing. The grenade landed around 19 meters away - but did not explode because a handkerchief in which it was wrapped blocked the firing mechanism. Bush was unharmed and the incident attracted a great deal of international attention.

This could have been one of the last pictures of George Bush: The former US President with Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili in Tbilisi, Georgia in 2005. Keystone

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