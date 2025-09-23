A man holds up a sign outside the El Capitan Entertainment Center in Hollywood on Thursday, where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is being recorded. Bild: sda/dpa/AP/Jae C. Hong

A political murder, a late-night monologue, a broadcast stop. And tonight the return. The Jimmy Kimmel case illustrates America's polarization: Who gets to say what, and who gets to judge it?

Before the provocation: context & escalation

On September 10, 2025, controversial far-right political activist Charlie Kirk is shot dead on the campus of Utah Valley University. Within hours, the crime becomes a political projection screen. Kirk was considered an important supporter of Trump and his mouthpiece for young people.

Far-right political activist Charlie Kirk was performing on a university campus last Wednesday when he was fatally shot. (archive image) Tess Crowley/The Deseret News/AP/dpa

Right-wing media speak of "left-wing violence" and warn of a "climate of hate", while left-wing voices criticize the tone of the right-wing as dangerous and see the escalation in their martial rhetoric.

Shortly after Kirk's death, the battle for interpretive sovereignty began in Washington. From Fox News to MSNBC, there are special broadcasts and activists from both camps exchange blows on social media.

Within a short space of time, the assassination has become a projection screen for America's division. In this heated atmosphere, Jimmy Kimmel writes his monologue for Jimmy Kimmel Live! The ABC show has been on air for 22 years and is one of the most popular late-night productions in the USA.

Monologue and broadcast stop

In his show on 16/17 September, Jimmy Kimmel then focuses on the assassination of Charlie Kirk and accuses the MAGA world of deliberately exploiting the tragic murder and exploiting it politically.

"The MAGA gang is desperately trying to portray this boy who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything but one of their own, and they're doing everything they can to capitalize on it politically," the host said. Kimmel mocks that the US president expresses his grief "like a four-year-old mourning a goldfish".

Conservative voices in turn accuse Kimmel of trivializing the murder and not taking the suffering of the bereaved seriously.

Brendan Carr, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the authority that awards radio and television licenses in the USA and can therefore decide on the economic survival of entire broadcasting chains, reacted particularly sharply.

Donald Trump in an interview on Charlie Kirk's death. Jimmy Kimmel mocks that the president is "mourning like a four-year-old mourning a goldfish."

Carr calls Kimmel's appearance "offensive" and "insensitive" and threatens to take regulatory action, including the withdrawal of broadcasting licenses - an instrument of power that is rarely used so openly in the USA. Shortly afterwards, the Nexstar Media Group, the largest operator of ABC affiliates, announced that it would no longer broadcast Kimmel's show.

The pressure thus comes from the regulatory authority and from the commercial partners, whose withdrawal deprives them of reach and advertising money. The fact that Disney, ABC's parent company, finally caved in and took Jimmy Kimmel Live! "indefinitely" off the air came as a surprise to some members of the public, as late-night is considered a protected space in which political satire and exaggeration are part of the genre.

After the bang: outrage, solidarity, boycott

The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! developed a momentum of its own that is unusual even for a divided America. While Donald Trump welcomes the move and celebrates it as an "overdue consequence", a broad counter-movement is forming on the other side.

Within a few days, more than 400 Hollywood stars and cultural figures signed an open letter accusing Disney and ABC of bowing to political pressure and setting a dangerous precedent. Kimmel's late-night colleagues such as Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart have publicly expressed their solidarity, calling it an attack on freedom of expression and an intimidation tactic that should not be tolerated.

The debate also reaches the daytime talk show The View on ABC itself: Female presenters refer to the First Amendment and openly criticize the fact that their own station is bowing to pressure from the FCC. Media lawyers warn that the threat of license revocation sends a fatal signal - not only to satirists, but to any newsroom that sets a sharp political tone.

Tonight: Kimmel's return

While Democratic congressmen and union representatives demonstrated in Los Angeles on Monday in support of Kimmel and called for freedom of expression to be upheld, the news agency Reuters reported that Disney CEO Bob Iger, Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden and Kimmel himself had negotiated over the weekend and reached an agreement on Monday: six days after the abrupt suspension, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to the screen.

The decision was made in the best interests of the company and not due to external pressure, Disney emphasized.

Disney explained that the program had been temporarily halted in order to "avoid further escalation of a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country". Some of Kimmel's statements were "poorly timed and therefore insensitive".

Not all viewers will be able to watch the program. The Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the largest operators of ABC affiliates, has announced that it will continue to block Kimmel's program. This means his reach will remain limited.

What the case says about the USA

The Kimmel case shows the extent to which political polarization in the USA now colors every public statement and the foundation of freedom of expression becomes fragile when regulators, broadcaster chains and corporate interests work in the same direction at the same time.

Other late-night hosts such as Stephen Colbert or Bill Maher have also come under pressure in the past for politically exaggerated comments. Rarely, however, has the threat backdrop been so directly supported by government oversight.

Republicans and Democrats cite the First Amendment with similar frequency, but they mean different things. The article guarantees fundamental rights such as freedom of religion, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly and freedom of expression and prohibits Congress from passing laws that restrict these freedoms.

Different definitions of freedom of speech

Republicans speak of restricted freedom of speech when they see themselves marginalized by social media platforms or universities, when they interpret "woke" requirements or diversity rules of the state as ideological censorship. For them, private and state intervention blur into a picture of a political culture that systematically suppresses conservative voices.

Democrats, on the other hand, see the red line being crossed above all where state authorities threaten to intervene or political power is used to restrict journalistic work. Both camps are therefore concerned with the defense of free speech, but the opponents are defined differently.

Donald Trump describes Kimmel's suspension as an "overdue consequence", while at the same time a broad counter-movement is growing. Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 41% of Democratic voters in August 2025 said they felt less free to speak openly about politics today. In 2017, at the beginning of Trump's first term in office, this figure was 30 percent. Among Republicans, the trend is reversed: only 17% now feel compelled to hold back in political conversations, compared to 30% eight years ago.

The controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel fits into this picture: on the one hand, it is seen as proof of an encroaching "cancel culture", on the other as an example of government pressure on critical voices.