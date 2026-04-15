Sabre-rattling in the Strait of Hormuz: the USA is now blocking the strait it once wanted to open. The Pentagon and Tehran are preparing for the end of the ceasefire - while the world waits.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you An interlude between the Iranian and American navies on April 11 shows how tense the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is.

While the US wants to send a signal that the passage is safe, Tehran is trying to reorganize the corridors in the strait.

The US wants to detain ships that pay Tehran for passage or for goods: How will China, which gets 35 percent of its energy from the region, react?

Third aircraft carrier group on its way: Washington is using the ceasefire to replenish its ammunition supplies. Show more

It is an intense scene that takes place on April 11: The USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. and the USS Michael Murphy enter the Strait of Hormuz from the Gulf of Oman.

The two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are the first US Navy warships to approach the Strait since the start of the Iran war. An Iranian coastal station reports: if the ships do not turn back, they will be targeted, according to the threat.

The USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. in the Gulf of Mexico in August 2021. US Navy

A woman's voice answers over the radio: The "coalition ships" are on a legal transit "according to international law", she explains. The Iranians reply: this is "the last warning". This is emphasized three times.

Other ships should stay away: There could be shooting. An Iranian speedboat approaches one of the destroyers, but also turns away again in time - see video at the top.

Destroyers allegedly shoot down drone

What happens next is not entirely clear. Tehran reports that the US ships were driven away. However, this contradicts the statements of the US Navy - and the data from the Automatic Identification System (AIS), which shows a position of the USS Michael Murphy not far from Dubai.

Did the USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) sail into the Persian Gulf as she showed up on AIS four hours ago? @CENTCOM @US5thFleet @SecWar pic.twitter.com/1sMOpp2WpI — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) 🚢⚓🐪🚒🏴‍☠️ (@mercoglianos) April 11, 2026

The "New York Times" reports that the two US destroyers shot down an Iranian reconnaissance drone on their journey, which the US Navy believes does not violate the ceasefire. They did not venture far into the Strait of Hormuz, the report continues.

so many questions...



When did she enter?

Is she escorting?

Anyone else with her?

What about those "lost" mines?



🇺🇸USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) pic.twitter.com/cKnU7onQa3 — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) April 11, 2026

The warships' voyage is intended to send out a signal - not least because they sailed through an area that Iran had previously designated as unsafe. Mines had been laid without the exact location being recorded during the chaos of war. The Americans want to show international shipping that there is no danger.

Cat-and-mouse game

There are probably other reasons for moving the corridors to the north: As a result, both the entry route and the more southerly exit route are now in Iranian territorial waters. Previously, the corridor for leaving the Persian Gulf passed through the territory of Oman.

Iran has moved the corridors for the passage of the Strait of Hormuz to the north - allegedly because of mines. via USNI

Tehran wants to prevent Oman from being able to levy a toll itself: This way, Iran can offer a toll from a single source - and cement its access to the Strait of Hormuz. The problem: a US blockade has been in place since April 13 that affects all ships calling at Iran's ports.

Two tankers turn away from Strait of Hormuz after US blockade begins



At least two tankers reversed course near the Strait of Hormuz shortly after the start of the US blockade, highlighting the immediate impact on vessel movements. According to #MarineTraffic data, the 188-metre… pic.twitter.com/dRNi7yEgJI — MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) April 13, 2026

Trump extended his blockade via a truth social post on April 12: Ships that pay the "illegal toll" would also be targeted by the US Navy, which would continue to clear the strait of mines. "Iran must not profit from this illegal act of extortion," he wrote, referring to the passage fee of two million dollars.

Hundreds of ships stuck - China taps into reserves

And now a strange situation has arisen: the USA, which wanted to open the Strait of Hormuz, is now blocking the strait itself. 34 ships had passed through the waterway on April 12, the US President announced the following day.

Trump's post from April 13. TruthSocial/@RealDonaldTrump

A drop in the ocean: 500 to 700 ships are waiting to pass through, according to the US Naval Institute. According to Reuters, Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the UN International Maritime Organization, even estimates that 20,000 seafarers on 1,600 ships are stuck in the Persian Gulf.

JUST IN: Ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/JgG6VULYGR — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 9, 2026

China is particularly affected by the blockade of Iranian ports: according to the New York Times, Beijing obtains 35 percent of its energy via the Persian Gulf. Bloomberg has learned that the country is now tapping into its strategic reserves to keep its economy running.

Useful ceasefire: more ammunition, carriers on the way

How will the blockade work now? Would a Korean tanker really be upset if it pays the two million toll? Would the US navy stop a ship carrying oil to China? Would Beijing respond by sending warships as escorts? Or would it rather put pressure on Iran to bow to US demands?

A U.S. blockade on Iranian ports is set to rapidly hit food imports to the Islamic republic, according to commodities provider Kpler -WSJ



The blockade is set to affect almost 983,000 tons of grains and oilseeds already underway. — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 14, 2026

The fact is that the USA is preparing to stay in the region for longer - and to strike even harder. The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and its battle group are on their way from the US East Coast towards the Cape of Good Hope: on April 13, they will sail further into the crisis region off the coast of Namibia.

POTUS declared over the weekend that the U.S. Navy “will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” which followed Central Command's announcement that two destroyers executed a mine clearance mission and asserted… pic.twitter.com/EYkqia2Qh1 — Ian Ellis (@ianellisjones) April 13, 2026

Together with the aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford, three of these battle groups, including destroyers and submarines, will soon be on the ground. At the same time, shuttle flights by heavy C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft are replenishing the troops' ammunition in the Middle East.

🚨🇺🇸🇩🇪 ALERT: At least seven USAF C-17 cargo aircraft are reportedly conducting continuous back-to-back flights between U.S. bases in Europe primarily Ramstein, Germany and the Middle East.



Nonstop. Relentless. No signs of slowing.



Large-scale airlift operations appear to be in… pic.twitter.com/zHEj5B7ihb — Defense Signal (@defensesignal) April 12, 2026

Washington is therefore using the ceasefire to replenish its arsenal in the crisis region: If the negotiations fail, the bombing of Iran can be resumed, which will in turn try to restructure and equip itself for an emergency.

The clock is ticking and the world continues to watch the Persian Gulf spellbound.

Video from the department