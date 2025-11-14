The tariffs on imports from Switzerland and other countries announced by Trump have come into force. As a result, Swiss exports to the USA will now be subject to a tariff of 31%. Watch manufacturers, the machinery industry and the medtech sector are particularly affected. Pharmaceutical products and gold exports from Switzerland are exempt for the time being.

After major turbulence on international stock markets, Trump relented. He is suspending certain tariffs that have just come into force for 90 days. During the 90-day break, there will be negotiations with the affected countries. A universal tariff rate of 10 percent applies.