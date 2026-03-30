First victim, then victor: Afroman in court on March 17 in West Union, Ohio. AP

He hasn't delivered a hit for a long time, then the police break into his home. He makes mocking songs about the sheriff's people, who sue him for 4 million dollars. The trial becomes a media event - and makes his music popular again: this is the rather curious case of Afroman.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a tip-off, seven police officers break into singer Afroman's house in August 2022, causing damage.

The tip-off turned out to be false: Afroman is left to foot the bill. He makes critical songs about those involved.

Seven police officers sue Afroman for defamation in the state of Ohio: the three-day trial makes for some laughs.

Streisand effect: The jury acquits Afroman, who now attracts a lot of attention and clicks as a result of the incident. Show more

Older people still know Afroman as a one-hit wonder. In 2000, he landed a hit with "Because I Got High".

After that, the big successes failed to materialize, but Joseph Edgar Foreman, as he is known, continued to make music. From 2004 onwards, he distributed it via the Internet, got married and started a family. Now his songs are in demand like never before - because of a senseless raid.

But first things first.

When heavily armed cops break in

On August 21, 2022, Afroman is in Chicago when a group in Winchester, Ohio, first break down the gate to his property - and then the front door. They belong to the Adams County Sheriff's Office - and have a search warrant.

New Tonight: ONLY ON @FOX19 at 10p we have the search warrant executed on the property of AfroMan. pic.twitter.com/JYWdf4s03P — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) August 31, 2022

The charges are steep: possession and trafficking of drugs as well as kidnapping. The suspect is not at home: the officers only find his wife and two children, aged 10 and 12. They ransack the whole house. His wife has to call Afroman to ask for the safe's code - otherwise it would be blown open. He gives them the number.

August 21, 2022: in Winchester, Ohio: the sheriff's people pay Afroman a visit. Surveillance cameras record everything.

However, the officers find no drugs at all on Afroman - the singer of "Because I Got High": The tip from a police informant turns out to be garbage. The kidnapping allegation is also unfounded: the application for the search warrant mentioned a dungeon in the basement where people were being held.

Officers search Afroman's clothes.

However, Afroman's house has no cellar at all. Instead, there is video surveillance inside, as the only woman on the sheriff's team discovers. She cuts off one of the cameras. The police confiscate 5,000 dollars and let Afroman know that she does not have to pay for the damage, which the singer estimates at a total of 20,000 dollars.

Afroman writes songs about the cops

The 51-year-old has no legal recourse. When he also gets his cash back and is missing 400 dollars, Afroman decides to fight back - with music. He writes a song, records the footage from his surveillance camera - and releases the track "Will You Help Me Repair My Door" in December 2022.

In the song, the sheriff's people have to put up with mockery. For example, Afroman mocks the fact that one of the group is looking longingly at a lemon pound cake in the kitchen. "Are there any kidnap victims in the pockets of my suits?" sings Afroman while the pictures show the police in the docking room.

"How many [kilos] of weed are in my CDs?" Afroman asks to these pictures.

"Why are you stealing my money? You represent the law," the song laments - as does the interruption of the cameras. And the song doesn't stop there.

Afroman goes one better: "Lemon Pound Cake" makes fun of the obese officer who has been eyeing the lemon pound cakes. He looks like Peter Griffin from "Family Guy", it says. "Why You Disconnecting My Video Camera" and "Licc'em Low Lisa" are two other songs that deal with the sheriffs.

The tricky game of defamation

The pieces resonate - and not just with the public: on March 14, six men and the wife of the sheriff's office file a lawsuit against Afroman: his campaign has brought "humiliation, ridicule, emotional distress, embarrassment and loss of reputation" upon the plaintiffs, reports the Los Angeles Times.

A lawsuit against defamation is admitted and the trial is scheduled for March 2026. The civil rights activists of the American Civil Liberties Union are supporting Afroman, who is invoking the right to free speech. The plaintiffs must now convince the jury that they have suffered from Afroman's art.

Scene of the March 17 court hearing in West Union, Ohio. AP

This proves difficult. A debacle looms early on. Even before it begins, the trial ensures that the songs in question are requested again. And in the courtroom, all the songs in question are played again.

"Officer Poundcake" gets cake all the time

There is "Police Officer Poundcake", for example, who has been eyeing the lemon pound cake. He is sometimes called a "thief" and now has to look over his shoulder "every second", he says in court. The sheriff's office is inundated with calls. He is now constantly being sent cakes "from different people", he complains.

NEW: Afroman's music video "Lemon Pound Cake" played in court as "Officer Poundcake" was forced to sit and watch.



Adams County Sheriff's deputies are suing Afroman after he released a music video following a botched raid on his home.



At one point during the trial, the video was… pic.twitter.com/NMh2QT3lMN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 18, 2026

Even his colleagues now call him "Officer Poundcake" - and then Afroman's song is played again in its entirety. Just like with the officer Lisa. The song about her is more than 13 minutes long: many tears flow because she wants to show the jury how much it hurts her with every chorus.

The policeman, whom Afroman called "the hunchbacked Quasimodo", has also had to listen to a lot in his 21-year career - but never that he is a "thief". However, he has never seen the Disney film itself: Why the comparison with the fictional cartoon role hurts him so much remains difficult to understand.

This plaintiff leaves no one cold

It becomes unintentionally comical when questioning the civil servant, who the hip-hopper claims in a song that he is involved with her: The song is called "Randy Walter Is a Son of a Bitch".

That could be an opinion, says Afroman's lawyer. You can't check that. Without need, the policeman says - probably with his mother in mind? "No, sir, she's been dead for years."

Afroman sang that he had slept with his wife? "It caused enormous pain in my life," assures the policeman. "But we all know that's not true, right?" he asks. The plaintiff says in all seriousness: "I don't know." He adds: They had been together since school days. "Once someone spreads something like that, it's out."

Meanwhile, in America.



Police raided rapper Afroman’s house. They didn’t charge him with anything, but they trashed his home and stole $400.



He captured the raid on CCTV.

He then dropped diss tracks roasting them.



They sued him for defamation, and he won. pic.twitter.com/ODHXA17FGC — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 19, 2026

If you don't know whether this infidelity is true, can you speak of defamation? Is it true? "Ask your client," the policeman grumbles at Afroman's lawyer.

Angry cop, incompetent cop and the ex-wife

Then he makes way for the next plaintiff: the sheriff's man who called Afroman Gomer Pyle, a fictional TV character from the 60s, because of his "receding hairline".

"Can you tell me what fact about you, that receding hairline or dipshit refers to please? pic.twitter.com/NkFnDC0DyG — Afroman (@ogafroman) March 19, 2026

Afroman's lawyer asks whether it is defamatory to be compared to Pyle. The man replies in the negative. So he is being defamed because of his receding hairline? The policeman says no. But Afroman had also called him a "bum" and a "methhead". The man is angry. Things are not going well.

But what about the money? A stealing policeman - that's defamatory. But the matter is resolved in a logical way for this case: the next policeman admits during questioning by Afroman's lawyer that he is not very good at counting.

The ex-wife of Officer Shawn Grooms, who sued Afroman, testified that the song did not ruin her marriage. Her ex-husband did. pic.twitter.com/cGwPaRvepo — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 20, 2026

In fact, the images from the surveillance camera show him counting the money out loud. And that he miscounts. Finally, it should be mentioned that Afroman's lawyer only calls one witness: the ex-wife of "Quasimodo", who said that Afroman had destroyed his marriage. She disagrees.

A single tear flows from Afroman's left cheek following a verdict in favour of Mr Joseph Edgar Foreman. pic.twitter.com/0MU9ik11Df — Corn Pope (@corn724142) March 19, 2026

In the end, it comes as no surprise that the jury dismisses the case against Afroman. The artist celebrates the verdict as a victory for freedom of speech across America. "Afroman is an American hero", cheers "The Free Press". The clips from the crazy trial go viral - Afroman's streaming figures rise by 500 percent.

In the end, the man is still able to pay for his new front door.

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