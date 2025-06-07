Five points on the current course of the war in Ukraine: you'll get an overview of the general situation before first taking a closer look at the broad front and then at specific hotspots.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Assymetric warfare at its finest: why Kiev has revealed so much about Operation Spider Web.

1.4 million casualties, around 17,500 armored combat units lost: That's the state of the warring parties' forces.

Special operations, air strikes and swarms of drones: this is the general situation.

Kiev's lack of personnel and Moscow's new tactics: this is the situation on the ground.

These are the hotspots on the front. Show more

Why has Kiev revealed so much about Operation Spider's Web?

Kiev's operation "Spider's Web" reverberates. But why did the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) publish the details so freely and openly immediately after the intelligence operation?

"This is asymmetric warfare at its finest," explains Roman Sheremeta. According to the economist from the University of Kiev, Russia would have found out everything anyway. In this way, they themselves determine the narrative: the "psychological assault" spreads uncertainty.

"Now every Russian truck is a potential weapon," Sheremata explains. "Every driver is a potential saboteur. Every highway - a threat vector. The result? Paranoia, friction and skyrocketing internal costs."

What about the forces of the warring parties?

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimates the number of Russian losses at around one million, with the Washington think tank assuming around 250,000 casualties. Kiev's data show 990,000 wounded and killed opponents.

Number of daily Russian casualties in recent years according to the British Ministry of Defense. Graphic: CSIS

According to the Ukrainian armed forces, 196,000 of these are attributable to the first five months of 2025. However, the number of Russian casualties is falling: while the figure was 48,000 in January, it had fallen by 28 percent to 34,500 by May.

This was due to the fact that the Russian army had undertaken fewer and fewer attacks: losses would rise again with the start of Moscow's summer offensive. The CSIS puts the number of Ukrainians wounded or killed at 400,000.

Ratio of losses of armored combat units since the beginning of the war. CSIS

With regard to military equipment, the portal "Oryx" reports on the visually confirmed losses: Ukraine has 4631 armored combat units and Russia has 12,905. The ratio is therefore 1 to 2.8.

But the Russian arms industry is running at full speed: for example, it produces as much ammunition in three months as all NATO members do in a year, says NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

What is the general situation?

Both warring parties are overrunning each other with strategic attacks: While Ukraine scored points with Operation "Spider Web" and was also able to detonate an explosive device on the Kerch Bridge and a Russian oil storage facility, Russia is also carrying out special operations of this kind: One example is the attack on the Antonov aircraft manufacturer in Kiev.

Sviatoshyn Airfield in Kyiv was attacked overnight. Apparently the largest hangar of Antonov Serial Production Plant was targeted. Representative sat photo from 31 March 2024. Note the An-124 parked outside in comparison to the size of the hangar.



[image or embed] — The Military Watch (@marcinrogowski.bsky.social) 12. April 2025 um 12:06

While Kiev targets military objectives or infrastructure critical to the war, Russia's drones and missiles repeatedly hit the civilian population.

Among the cities targeted by Russians in today's predawn hours was Lutsk, where Russia sent cruise missiles and drones into residential high-rise buildings.



Purely civilian targets. Purely terrorism. pic.twitter.com/Z9c4MCDOs7 — Kyiv Insider (@KyivInsider) June 6, 2025

The number of these attacks is increasing significantly, while Ukraine is running out of US-made interceptor missiles.

Ukraine is also facing increased missile and drone strikes, including cruise and ballistic missiles and Shahed-type drones, aimed at overwhelming air defences. The reported shortage of PAC-3 interceptors further exacerbates the challenge. High-precision missile usage has surged… pic.twitter.com/NaGEGdQ6zu — Konrad Muzyka - Rochan Consulting (@konrad_muzyka) May 25, 2025

Russia currently produces 300 drones per day and wants to increase this figure to 500, writes the Economist, referring to Kiev's military intelligence service GUR. Russia's own capacity is said to be 100 drones a day.

Footage of a Ukrainian Mi-24V Hind Helicopter gunship shooting down a Russian Shahed attack drone with a burst from its Yak-B 12.7mm gatling gun. pic.twitter.com/5Wh58SrUhU — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 4, 2025

What is the situation on the ground?

Although there have been fewer Russian attacks and losses, Moscow's army was able to capture 538 square kilometers of ground in May, twice as much as in the previous month. Overall, however, it remains the case that the Kremlin's soldiers are only making slow progress.

The Russian Armed Forces accelerated their gains significantly over the month of May. According to our data, the Russians occupied 538 square kilometers of Ukraine in May, over twice the territory occupied in April.



This is the second highest monthly rate of advance since 2022. pic.twitter.com/nBCAbiSZ48 — Black Bird Group (@Black_BirdGroup) June 4, 2025

In view of the threat posed by Ukrainian drones, artillery and mines, the Russian army has changed its tactics, according to Colonel Markus Richner from the Theresian Military Academy in Wiener Neustadt: because mechanized units and larger infantry groups have no chance, the Russian side is relying on "light, mobile forces".

A Russian soldier with the call sign "Valek" from the 9th Brigade of the 51st Army of the Southern Military District told the military correspondents of the WarGonzo project about the nuances of training a unit on motorcycles for LBS missions. According to him, motorized… pic.twitter.com/qigEBedPyB — Bernadette 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇷🇺🇵🇸 (@BDooher) June 6, 2025

Although these would suffer heavy losses, they would occasionally be able to break through, as the Ukrainians are much thinner on the front due to a lack of soldiers. According to the Austrian, they are engaged in a "grueling war of position" in which the Kremlin is deliberately relying on attrition effects.

The Russian army has thus switched to 'maximum attrition' mode, recruiting more soldiers and sending small waves of scattered troops to attack Ukrainian positions, often on motorcycles (a form of modern cavalry).



Here between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka (local breakthrough). pic.twitter.com/LOeRpfOkvK — Clément Molin (@clement_molin) May 2, 2025

Where are the focal points on the front?

In the north, the focus is on the Ukrainian cities of Sumy (A), Kharkiv (B), Kupyansk (C) and Isyum (D). Russian soldiers have crossed the border near Sumy. In front of Kharkiv, the Kremlin forces could either advance head-on towards the large city until it is within range of their tube artillery or encircle an area.

The front line in north-eastern Ukraine: Sumy (A), Kharkiv (B), Kupyansk (C) and Isyum (D). DeepStateMap/phi

The enemy is defending itself with attacks on the deployment area in front of Sumy, for example, as well as artillery, mines and barbed wire. Although Kiev's special forces flew behind the enemy line by helicopter near Kupyansk, they were unable to break up the Russian bridgehead west of the Oskil River. Further south, the Russians are advancing towards Isjum.

KUPIANSK AXIS /2030 UTC 2 JUN/ In the first air mobile operation in years, Ukrainian SOF use US built Blackhawk helicopters to stage daring cross river attacks on Russian troop concentrations and supply depots. pic.twitter.com/F6OMQiQ3zb — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) June 2, 2025

On the eastern front in the Donbass, the Russian army has succeeded in advancing into the area between Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka. This poses the risk of encirclement of both Pokrovsk and the area between Kostyantynivka and Toretsk.