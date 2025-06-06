Elon Musk and Donald Trump are engaged in a public power struggle that is escalating in real time. What begins with a law ends in personal attacks, political threats - and billions in losses.

Petar Marjanović

Elon Musk publicly criticizes a key piece of legislation proposed by President Trump - sparking a political conflagration.

In the hours that follow, the dispute escalates via social media, personal accusations and insinuations about the Epstein files.

Trump's camp strikes back: it threatens Musk with investigations, revocation of his security clearance - and even deportation. Show more

Elon Musk and Donald Trump - once allies, now bitter enemies. Within a few hours, a political disagreement develops into a public power struggle that mixes personal, political and business issues.

blue News summarizes the dispute between the president and the tech billionaire in 9 points:

How it all began

The conflict between Elon Musk and Donald Trump began with a key piece of legislation proposed by the Trump administration: the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill", a comprehensive budget and spending package.

Musk, until recently a special adviser in the White House, publicly rejected the project. On his platform X, he called the bill a "disgusting abomination".

He was particularly bothered by the fact that it would cut subsidies for electric cars and solar energy while leaving subsidies for oil and gas untouched.

The Big Ugly Bill will INCREASE the deficit to $2.5 trillion! https://t.co/jEMS6coT3V — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Musk attacks Trump's supporters

His criticism was not limited to the law. Musk took direct aim at leading Republicans and called on X to vote out all politicians who had "betrayed the American people" - with a view to the 2026 congressional elections. In doing so, he not only attacked the policy, but also the Republican power structure.

Trump fires back

Trump responded sharply, claiming on his Truth Social platform that Musk had overreacted because he feared for government funding. The president said that he himself had urged Musk to resign as an advisor: "I took the EV constraint away from him - and he went crazy!"

Musk accuses Trump of "lying"

Just minutes later, Musk countered on X: "Such an obvious lie. So sad." The exchange of blows was thus public - and quickly developed into a personal feud. At 20:48 Swiss time, the rift was finally visible.

Such an obvious lie. So sad. https://t.co/sOu9vqMVfX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Epstein files as a political grenade

Shortly after 9 p.m., Musk followed up: Trump, he claimed, was mentioned by name in the secret Jeffrey Epstein files. On X, Musk wrote: "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

He did not provide any evidence. However, Democratic MPs such as Robert Garcia and Stephen Lynch immediately demanded the full publication of the files - turning the issue into a political weapon.

Steve Bannon wants to deport Musk

As soon as the feud became public, Steve Bannon - Trump's former chief strategist and now one of Musk's fiercest critics - spoke out.

He loudly demanded that all government contracts with Musk's companies be terminated immediately. In addition, the Department of Justice should launch a formal investigation into Musk: because of his immigration status - Bannon insinuates that Musk is in the country illegally - and because of alleged drug use. Musk's security clearance must also be suspended immediately.

Bannon described Musk as a "threat to national security" and called for his deportation. The attack shows that Trump's entourage not only wants retribution, but also to systematically dismantle Musk.

Kanye West of all people calls for peace

Between threats, revelations and stock market crashes, Kanye West of all people, once a supporter of both men, tried to act as a mediator. He wrote on X: "Broooos please noooooo. We love you both so much", accompanied by an emoji of two hugging figures.

Broooos please noooooo 🫂 We love you both so much — ye (@kanyewest) June 5, 2025

Tesla crashes - Trump Media too

The dispute had an immediate impact on the stock markets: Tesla shares fell 14 percent on Thursday - a drop that wiped out around 150 billion dollars in market value. The reason: analysts pointed to the political uncertainty surrounding subsidy programs and possible retaliatory measures by the government.

Trump Media was also hit hard: its shares fell by 8 percent - a decline that was mainly triggered by Musk's Epstein claim. The markets are reacting nervously to the political escalation.

And JD Vance?

Trump's Vice President JD Vance demonstratively backed the President and declared that he was "proud to stand with Donald Trump".

Nevertheless, he could not resist a side blow: On X, he posted a selfie with US comedian Theo Von and ironically wrote: "A news-poor day today - what are we even supposed to talk about?"

Slow news day, what are we even going to talk about? @TheoVon pic.twitter.com/LVmtK219Dt — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 6, 2025

