  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Uprising of Generation Z The dispute over social media escalates in Nepal - at least 19 dead

Andreas Fischer

8.9.2025

Social media is blocked overnight in Nepal. Generation Z protests against this: many people have died. What's behind the sudden blockade of Facebook & Co.

08.09.2025, 20:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Nepal, at least 16 people were killed in protests against the blockade of online networks.
  • The police had previously used tear gas, water cannons and live ammunition against demonstrators in the capital Kathmandu.
  • Around 100 people were injured on the side of the police and the demonstrators.
Show more

This text will be updated as new information becomes available.

In Nepal, the dispute over the blocking of social media is escalating: on Thursday, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology announced the blocking of 26 online services - including Facebook, YouTube and X.

The platforms have been unavailable since Friday. In August, the Supreme Court ordered that the online services concerned be placed under state supervision in order to better combat the spread of misinformation online, among other things.

The action had provoked strong criticism in the country, which ended in violent protests and claimed at least 19 lives, as reported by dpa. According to reports, more than 17 deaths were recorded in the capital Kathmandu alone.

There were also violent protests in other parts of the country. According to reports, two people died in clashes in the town of Itahari in the east of the country. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, who had come under pressure because of the police action, had submitted his resignation at a cabinet meeting in the evening (local time).

According to reports, the protests were mainly led by younger people from the so-called Generation Z - the current 18 to 30-year-olds. They also denounced increasing corruption in the state.

Gunshot wounds to the head and chest

According to reports, the clashes occurred when thousands of demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building in the capital. The police had tried to prevent them from doing so.

Some of the injured were in a critical condition, with gunshot wounds to the head or chest, The Kathmandu Post reported. The number of dead is based on reports from various hospitals in the capital, said the officer in charge of the Kathmandu Valley police station.

More than 100 people, including police officers, were injured. The newspaper "The Kathmandu Post" and other local media reported that the police used water cannons, tear gas and live ammunition against demonstrators.

Demonstrators were protesting against corruption and the shutdown of social media by the Nepalese government.
Demonstrators were protesting against corruption and the shutdown of social media by the Nepalese government.
KEYSTONE

More on the topic

Internet. 55 percent of families argue about screen time

Internet55 percent of families argue about screen time

Expert warns. 13-year-old shares private information with thousands on WhatsApp

Expert warns13-year-old shares private information with thousands on WhatsApp

It's getting glassy. WhatsApp facing a major upheaval - soon everything will look radically different

It's getting glassyWhatsApp facing a major upheaval - soon everything will look radically different