No movement in the Strait of Hormuz: spectacular drone footage shows the huge traffic jam of ships while an agreement between the USA and Iran is still a long time coming.

Adrian Kammer

Hundreds of ships are stuck or waiting for safe passage, while the number of transits through the Strait of Hormuz has plummeted.

At the same time, oil prices rose significantly, supply chains came under pressure and transportation costs exploded.

The blockade began at the end of February 2026 following massive airstrikes by the US and Israel on Iranian targets. The latest drone images show the dramatic extent of the situation in the Gulf of Oman.

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