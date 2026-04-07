Yesterday, Easter Monday, the US President welcomed children to the White House as he does every year. Donald Trump was asked by a boy for an autograph, which the 79-year-old took as an opportunity to tell the children about Joe Biden and the autopen that can copy signatures.
"Does anyone have an autopen?" Trump asks the group - see video above. Unsurprisingly, there is no response. "You know, [former President Joe] Biden always.... They always followed him with an autopen. He gave the autopen everything. Because he was incapable of signing. Not to mention running the country."
A moment of silence follows. "Are you all having a good time?" asks Trump. "We need a little music." Well, what the children probably don't need are more stories about the former president. One of the children, however, seems to have been told by his parents how to react in such a moment.
Where Melania comes from
The scene is shared by the Trump-loyal X-channel Rapid Response 47. "Donald Trump, you are the best president," says the boy, who has probably not consciously experienced any of Trump's predecessors. Well, he probably hasn't consciously experienced the 47th president either. But no matter - the answer to this compliment goes like this:
The question is, how great is a child's desire to get Donald Trump's signature? The President has probably thought about it too - and tells the little ones affably that they could sell his autograph on the internet for 25,000 dollars. And it works: Demand is rising.
President Trump takes some time during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll to sit with kids on the South Lawn, sign autographs, and tell jokes.
"I could sign autographs for you guys. And then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay."
Now you could almost get the impression that the Easter party at the White House was soooo festive for children. Anyone who says that may not know that First Lady Melania read a story to the children - er, sorry: read a nice story.
Melania Trump struggles to read a children’s book to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll.
So Donald and Melania Trump appear with the Easter Bunny on the balcony of the White House - and the President gives his Easter speech. Well, it's less about Jesus' resurrection and more about the war in Iran. But why not? After all, it was only just Good Friday - and the Sunday of the Dead is already on November 22!
Later, Trump answers questions from the press again, while a band plays a really cool sound in the background. He says: "If the Iranian people don't hear bombs, they're angry. They want to hear bombs because they want to be free."
𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 | 'The Iranian people, when they don't hear bombs, they're upset ... they want to hear bombs'
US President Donald Trump took questions from reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll today while discussing the US-Israeli war on Iran, saying that US citizens who… pic.twitter.com/EjbBYgipHk