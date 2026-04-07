Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do: Easter at the White House was not about peace. Donald Trump uses the occasion to give the children the good news about Joe Biden's autopen.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Easter Monday is traditionally celebrated in the White House.

Instead of peace, Donald Trump talked about the Iran war.

Especially those children who like stories about Joe Biden and fairy tales about Melania Trump had fun.

blue News reporter Philipp Dahm took a closer look at Easter. Show more

Yesterday, Easter Monday, the US President welcomed children to the White House as he does every year. Donald Trump was asked by a boy for an autograph, which the 79-year-old took as an opportunity to tell the children about Joe Biden and the autopen that can copy signatures.

"Does anyone have an autopen?" Trump asks the group - see video above. Unsurprisingly, there is no response. "You know, [former President Joe] Biden always.... They always followed him with an autopen. He gave the autopen everything. Because he was incapable of signing. Not to mention running the country."

One funnier than the other! From left: Melania and Donald Trump with the Easter Bunny on the White House balcony on April 6. KEYSTONE

A moment of silence follows. "Are you all having a good time?" asks Trump. "We need a little music." Well, what the children probably don't need are more stories about the former president. One of the children, however, seems to have been told by his parents how to react in such a moment.

Where Melania comes from

The scene is shared by the Trump-loyal X-channel Rapid Response 47. "Donald Trump, you are the best president," says the boy, who has probably not consciously experienced any of Trump's predecessors. Well, he probably hasn't consciously experienced the 47th president either. But no matter - the answer to this compliment goes like this:

«Thank you, darling, I agree.» Typisch Trump.

Seen at the White House Easter Egg Roll:



"Donald Trump, you're the best President!" 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/JOfYTGa6Tg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2026

The question is, how great is a child's desire to get Donald Trump's signature? The President has probably thought about it too - and tells the little ones affably that they could sell his autograph on the internet for 25,000 dollars. And it works: Demand is rising.

President Trump takes some time during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll to sit with kids on the South Lawn, sign autographs, and tell jokes.



"I could sign autographs for you guys. And then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay."



"Biden would use the autopen. He… pic.twitter.com/Yx1NXKHifH — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2026

Selling? Trump can!

Now you could almost get the impression that the Easter party at the White House was soooo festive for children. Anyone who says that may not know that First Lady Melania read a story to the children - er, sorry: read a nice story.

Melania Trump struggles to read a children’s book to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll.



Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/wRVGxryVmx — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 6, 2026

Should there really be children who don't know who the First Lady is? Her husband explains: "She's a movie star who came from Hollywood to be with me." Mh, is there a Hollywood in Slovenia too?

Trump: Movie Star Melania Among Egg Farmers



“You know who she is? She's a movie star… here with mostly egg farmers,” President Trump jokes at the White House Easter Egg Roll. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sqSFOyBJ1a — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) April 6, 2026

Melania's husband also had something to show off - but not for the kids: the Republican walked around with a picture of the Arc de Triomphe, which he wants to use to make the capital even fancier.

Trump is holding a rendering of the arch he wants to build in DC during the White House easter egg roll



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 6. April 2026 um 17:50

Trump's top advisor Stephen Miller also made an appearance on the White House lawn. However, the lawn has largely disappeared due to the recent renovations, so the greenery had to be laid out.

War on earth and Trump a pleasure

Incidentally, Miller, who is behind the ICE raids against foreigners, is lying about really wanting to have the child he had on his hands deported. Well, yes, probably.

Stephen Miller has apprehended a child at the White House Easter Egg Roll and will be turning him over to ICE at the earliest opportunity



[image or embed] — General Boles (@generalboles.bsky.social) 6. April 2026 um 17:09

And then there was Trump's appearance with the Easter bunny.

No, what is written here is not true: the Easter Bunny will not be replacing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

So Donald and Melania Trump appear with the Easter Bunny on the balcony of the White House - and the President gives his Easter speech. Well, it's less about Jesus' resurrection and more about the war in Iran. But why not? After all, it was only just Good Friday - and the Sunday of the Dead is already on November 22!

Later, Trump answers questions from the press again, while a band plays a really cool sound in the background. He says: "If the Iranian people don't hear bombs, they're angry. They want to hear bombs because they want to be free."

𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 | 'The Iranian people, when they don't hear bombs, they're upset ... they want to hear bombs'



US President Donald Trump took questions from reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll today while discussing the US-Israeli war on Iran, saying that US citizens who… pic.twitter.com/EjbBYgipHk — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 6, 2026

Let's put it in neutral terms: This statement cannot be verified.