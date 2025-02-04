Jon Stewart takes stock in the "Daily Show" after two weeks of Donald Trump: The new president is not only targeting trans people and DEI, but also allies who have always stood by Uncle Sam's side.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jon Stewart takes stock in the "Daily Show" after two weeks of Donald Trump.

Stewart criticizes the administration's fixation on fighting transgender people and DEI regulations.

"What's happening here?" Trump is attacking allies such as Canada and the EU without need.

Stewart criticized the Democrats' weak response to Trump's behavior.

The Republicans would provide the "default setting for competence" from "white guy", although many of them would not be allowed to do their jobs if it were really about performance. Show more

Jon Stewart always hosts the "Daily Show" on Monday evenings. And now that Donald Trump has been in power in the USA for two weeks, the worldwide interest in what the late-night legend has to say is enormous: his monologue is viewed a million times on YouTube in just over five hours.

After these two weeks, it is clear what "evil powerful forces" are at work from which Trump wants to save the USA. In the news clip from minute 1:38, the viewer learns that US authorities are deleting references to trans people from their websites: Instead of LGBT, it now just says LGB, meaning lesbian, gay and bisexual.

The studio audience booed. "You have no idea what damage the T has done to our nation," comments Stewart, earning laughter. "Consonants," he huffs. "I think you'll all agree when I say there is no T in USA." Stewart pauses for effect. "Well, if you spell it out, there's a problem."

"The EU? Canada? Do we have any other friends?"

What other things are making the USA "great again"? No more pronouns in official emails and internet addresses. "No more pronouns in email signatures: good luck signing your emails, President Xi," the presenter jokes, because the name of China's strongman sounds like the word "she".

President Xi will have to change his name if Trump's administration has its way.

Trump thus proves that he is "still a kind of A****". "But believe me: he hasn't taken his eyes off America's true enemies of the state," says the 62-year-old. In the video from minute 3:25, the news that is making the world sweat follows: Panama, Greenland, Denmark in crisis mode. "It's the axis of 'where are they'," celebrates Stewart.

But there are even worse fingers that are much closer than expected: tariffs for Canada, Mexico and soon the EU are to follow. "What's happening here?" whispers Stewart. "The EU? Canada? Do we have any friends left? I mean: I understand Mexico. Trump has actually hated Mexico since [his 2016 election victory]. That's the truth. But Canada?"

More to the world? "We are a terrible friend"

The New Yorker is somewhat stunned: "We're picking a fight with our most trusted and pleasant friend, the [golden retriever] of allies?"

"We are a terrible friend": Canada can tell you a thing or two about that.

This must be the new, tough Trump, he says: "You need to go to the prison yard and walk right up to the one guy - who really doesn't seem to be a problem at all -" laughter in the audience, "and," Stewart imitates a knife thrust," "take that, best friend, who has willingly fought in every ridiculous war we've ever been in. Let that be a lesson to the rest of the world: We are a terrible friend."

At least Trump explains why he has such a problem with his neighbor, Stewart defends him - seen from minute 6:25: "I looked at some of the deals that were made. I said, who the hell made these deals that are so bad?" "Ladies and gentlemen," grins John Stewart and people in the studio are already laughing. "Don't get ahead of yourselves," Stewart agrees.

"Can you please stop trotting out Schumer?"

Everyone knows what's coming next - looking back at 2018: Trump himself signs a new trade agreement to replace NAFTA in the following news clip. "The best trade agreement ever," the then and current president praises himself after the signing. "Doh", comments Stewart in the style of cartoon zampano Homer Simpson.

And the Democrats? They send Chuck Schumer of all people, who does not cut a good figure in the clip at minute 7:36. He shows what Trump's tariffs will make everything more expensive. He says: "They will affect their 'guac'. Because what is guacamole made from? Avocados."

John Stewart's face speaks volumes: "Your answer to the trade war is to fucking tell us that guacamole is made from avocados?"

Stewart turns to the second camera: "Democrats," he says confidentially, "can you please stop trotting out Schumer? Whenever Trump drifts into the unreal, he's not good at it. 'Hey, who should we bring in to fight one of the most cunning presidential media manipulators in history?" 'I don't know. How about Schumer? He's uninteresting, but at least he's monotone.'"

"Canada, it's you. You know why."

And then there's Schumer's stunt with his glasses, over which he always looks over in an old-fashioned way: "Honestly, listening to Chuck Schumer talk - on almost any topic - makes me want to bomb Canada."

Mexico was initially able to avert the trade war by promising to send 10,000 soldiers to the border to curb drug smuggling and migration. What can Canada offer Trump? He says: "I would like to see Canada become our 51st state."

Jon Stwart doesn't want to mess with Canada because he "might have to rent an apartment" there soon.

"Mexico, you send some troops to the border," Stewart imitates the president, "but Canada: if you could cease to exist as an independent entity.... Fair? What was that, Mexico? Oh, no, there's only 51 states, there's no 52nd - sorry! Washington D.C.? Go, f*** yourself. What was that, Puerto Rico? No. Canada, it's you. You know why."

Default setting for competence set to "white guy"

Well, by now that's outdated too, because those tariffs have been suspended as well. But Trump's crusade against DEI - diversity, fairness, inclusion - continues: Most recently, the White House linked the fatal plane crash inWashington D.C. to it - seen from minute 12:19.

Late Night USA - Understanding America blue News 50 states, 330 million people and even more opinions: How are you supposed to "understand America"? If you want to keep an overview without running aground, you need a lighthouse. The late-night stars offer one of the best navigational aids: They are the perfect pilots, relentlessly naming the shoals of the country and its people, and serve our author Philipp Dahm as a comic compass for the state of the American soul.

"These guys want you to believe that the main problem is that requirements have somehow been lowered to ensure that a black person or a gay person gets the chance to land your plane," says Stewart. No rules are being changed: "What they're trying to do is set the default setting for competence in America to 'white guy'."

And a Pete Hegseth only became Secretary of Defense because he deserved it, Stewart blasphemes and plays a clip from minute 13:47: "In these United States of America, we get ahead on merit and merit alone," says [Republican National Committee] Chairwoman Lara Trump."

People like Pete Hegseth and Lara Trump rant about DEI when they'Äôre actually the ones who aren'Äôt sitting in their posts because of your competencies, Stewart said. But: "You can kiss****." Seen in the clip starting at minute 14:33, in which Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Hegseth thank Trump for his "leadership."