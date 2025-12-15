A Swiss colonel has been placed on the EU's sanctions list for spreading conspiracy theories and false information about the war in Ukraine. Uncredited/AP/dpa

The EU has placed a former Swiss army officer on its sanctions list. Ex-Colonel Jacques Baud undermined the stability of Ukraine with pro-Russian propaganda and conspiracy theories

No time? blue News summarizes for you The EU has sanctioned the Swiss ex-colonel Jacques Baud: He spread pro-Russian propaganda and conspiracy theories about the Ukraine war.

Baud is subject to an asset freeze and a ban on entry and transit in the EU.

Switzerland has not adopted this sanction as it has not joined the EU sanctions regime against Russian hybrid threats. Show more

The EU has added a former Swiss army colonel to its sanctions list (PDF). According to the EU, 70-year-old Jacques Baud spread conspiracy theories in connection with Russia's military invasion of Ukraine and acted as a mouthpiece for pro-Russian propaganda.

The "strategic analyst" is a "regular" guest on pro-Russian television and radio programs, according to the EU executive order published on Monday. Baud has, for example, accused Ukraine of having brought about its own invasion in order to join NATO.

Baud is helping to undermine or threaten stability or security in Ukraine through his use of information manipulation and influence operations, it added. The Council of the EU, in which the 27 member states are represented, followed a proposal by the European External Action Service on Monday.

Blocked assets and travel ban

The Swiss national is subject to an asset freeze, the Council also announced. In addition, EU citizens and companies are prohibited from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to him. He is also subject to a travel ban, which prohibits him from entering or passing through the EU.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) in Bern has stated that it is aware of the EU's decision and therefore also of the sanctions against Baud. However, Switzerland is not adopting the latest sanctions list, as Seco informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.

The reason: Switzerland did not join a sanctions regime adopted by the EU in October last year regarding Russia's hybrid threats. This is in contrast to the sanctions against Russia adopted by the EU at the end of February 2022 following its military invasion of Ukraine.

The "special operation" set up by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a few days is still ongoing four years after it began, without Russia having achieved its war aims in Ukraine - despite being vastly outnumbered in terms of soldiers and equipment.

In addition to Baud, the EU sanctioned a further eleven people as well as a Russian military unit and a propaganda group on Monday for destabilizing activities, according to the statement. The regulation currently lists 59 individuals and 17 organizations for "destabilizing activities by Russia".

