An even bigger war in Europe? Ursula von der Leyen's EU Commission no longer considers such a scenario out of the question. Now there is a roadmap for rearmament.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Intelligence agencies assume that Russia will be in a military position to start another war by 2030 at the latest.

In view of this threat, the EU Commission has presented a roadmap for four major European rearmament projects, including a drone defense system.

The so-called "Eastern Flank Watch" is intended to help improve the defense capabilities of the eastern EU member states.

The "European Air Shield" is also intended to strengthen EU air defense. A "European Defense Space Shield" is also planned to ensure the protection of European satellites. Show more

In light of the threats posed by Russia, the EU Commission has presented a roadmap for four major European armament projects.

The aim of the initiative is to significantly improve air defense and the protection of the eastern flank in particular by 2030. To this end, a new drone defense system is also planned, which is to be put into operation by the end of next year at the latest. It should then be fully operational by the end of 2027 at the latest.

"Europe is in danger"

"The latest threats have shown that Europe is in danger", said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the presentation of the roadmap. The response must now be one of unity, solidarity and determination. The defense roadmap presents a clear plan with common goals and concrete milestones on the way to 2030.

Intelligence services assume that Russia will be in a military position to start another war by then at the latest. "Russia currently has no capacity to launch an attack on the EU. However, it could prepare for this in the coming years," explained EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The danger will not disappear, even if the war in Ukraine ends.

An additional 288 billion

In addition to the drone defense initiative, the four proposed armament projects also include the so-called "Eastern Flank Watch" to improve the defense capabilities of the eastern EU member states and the "European Air Shield" to strengthen EU air defense. A "European Defense Space Shield" is also planned to ensure the protection of European satellites.

Funding is initially to be provided primarily via the member states and existing EU programs. In the medium term, additional funds could then flow through the EU's next long-term budget, which is currently planned for the years 2028 to 2034. EU Commissioner for Defense Industry Andrius Kubilius explained that most EU states have already pledged to massively increase their defense spending by 2035 via NATO. On average, an additional 288 billion euros per year would have to be spent.

According to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Germany wants to take the lead in the planned "European Air Shield". The aim of this project is to use EU programs to build a networked, multi-layered air defence system across national borders, including the necessary sensor technology. It should protect against the entire spectrum of threats from the air and be able to work seamlessly with the NATO command and control system.

Drones should also be able to attack

According to the roadmap, the drone initiative is intended to establish a multi-layered high-tech system with the ability to detect, track and neutralize enemy drones, which is also capable of carrying out precise strikes against ground targets using its own drone technology. It is also important to the planners that it is developed in close cooperation with NATO and is geographically open.

The justification for this 360-degree approach in all directions is that the eastern EU member states on the border with Russia and Belarus are exposed to the greatest immediate threat. However, recent incidents have shown that any country could be affected. In recent weeks, for example, repeated alarms have been triggered at civilian and military airports in Denmark and Germany, among others, due to the sighting of unmanned aerial vehicles. At times, air traffic even had to be suspended as a result.

In view of the fact that drones do not necessarily have to come directly from Russia, the term "European Drone Defense Initiative" will be used instead of a planned "drone wall" in future.

Decision by the end of the year?

It remains to be seen whether Germany will support the EU Commission's ideas for procurement quotas. The authority proposes that at least 40 percent of defence equipment procurement should be organized jointly by the end of 2027. There should also be extremely close armaments cooperation with Ukraine.

It is now up to the heads of state and government of the EU member states to decide how to proceed with the roadmap. They will discuss the Commission's proposals for the first time at a summit meeting in Brussels next week. The roadmap envisages that they will give their approval by the end of the year at the latest.

