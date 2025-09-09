The father and children lived in this camp. New Zealand Police

After almost four years on the run, police in New Zealand have shot and killed the wanted Tom Phillips. The 46-year-old had been hiding in bushland with his three children.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tom Phillips had been living in hiding with his three children in the wilderness of New Zealand for almost four years.

He was shot dead during a police operation in Piopio after shooting an officer.

The children are now in the care of the state and "in good health under the circumstances". Show more

The New Zealand police have published pictures of an improvised camp where Tom Phillips and his children last lived. The father was shot dead by police officers in the small town of Piopio on Monday after firing an assault rifle at police officers and injuring an officer in the head.

About eleven hours after the fatal shooting, investigators found two of his children in the nearby Waitomo bushland. A third child was with the father at the time of the altercation. "We were able to find the others with the assistance of one of the children," said police chief Richard Chambers.

The published photos show quad bikes, car tires and drink cans - indications that Phillips apparently had outside logistical help. The authorities announced that they would investigate possible supporters and the origin of the weapons.

Years in hiding

Phillips had abducted his children - Ember (9), Maverick (10) and Jayda (12) - into the Waikato forests in December 2021 against their mother's custody. He was charged with armed robbery, grievous bodily harm and illegal possession of firearms.

Since then, the case has been followed with great interest in New Zealand. There were repeated sightings, but the family remained untraceable. The camp that has now been discovered was deep in the bush and almost inaccessible.

Relief and sadness in Piopio

In the rural community of Piopio, around 120 kilometers south of Auckland, people are reacting with mixed feelings. Many are relieved that the children are safe, but are also saddened by the fatal outcome. "His death was probably inevitable, but it's sad that it happened in front of the child," a road worker told the Guardian.

The children have been placed in the care of child protection services. According to authority representative Warwick Morehu, they are "in good health under the circumstances". A court imposed a gag order on details of the further proceedings.

Police Chief Chambers warned not to glorify Phillips: "Nobody who does this to children and attacks my people with guns is a hero."