"I will never forget this picture"The father's ex-girlfriend of all people found the dead Fabian
Sven Ziegler
17.10.2025
In the murder case of eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow, one detail is causing a stir: The woman who discovered the boy's lifeless body was his father's former partner. Investigators are checking her statements - the woman herself speaks of a tragic coincidence.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
The walker who found Fabian's body was his father's ex-girlfriend, according to Bild.
The 29-year-old was questioned by the police as a witness and her car and cell phone were examined.
The public prosecutor's office is not currently listing her as a suspect; the murder case remains unsolved.
A quiet forest, a small pond - and the discovery that changes everything: Four days after Fabian's disappearance, a woman found the eight-year-old's lifeless body near Klein Upahl (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania). It has now been revealed that she is the ex-girlfriend of Fabian's father, reports the newspaper "Bild".
The discovery of the body caused deep mourning in Güstrow. Residents placed candles and cuddly toys in front of the church to remember Fabian. His parents - Dorina L. and Matthias R. - have still not been able to identify the boy. According to the report, the father said: "I stay awake on the couch at night - hoping that my son will come through the door any second."
The investigation by the police and public prosecutor's office is ongoing. The police are still accepting tips, photos or videos from the area where the body was found.