The autopsy of the dead child found near Güstrow has shown that he was exposed to violence. (archive photo) Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

In the murder case of eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow, one detail is causing a stir: The woman who discovered the boy's lifeless body was his father's former partner. Investigators are checking her statements - the woman herself speaks of a tragic coincidence.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The walker who found Fabian's body was his father's ex-girlfriend, according to Bild.

The 29-year-old was questioned by the police as a witness and her car and cell phone were examined.

The public prosecutor's office is not currently listing her as a suspect; the murder case remains unsolved. Show more

A quiet forest, a small pond - and the discovery that changes everything: Four days after Fabian's disappearance, a woman found the eight-year-old's lifeless body near Klein Upahl (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania). It has now been revealed that she is the ex-girlfriend of Fabian's father, reports the newspaper "Bild".

The 29-year-old, herself the mother of a seven-year-old child, was out walking with a friend and her dogs on Tuesday, October 14, when she came across the boy in a wooded area not far from Güstrow. According to the police, Fabian was the victim of a violent crime. Investigators found scorch marks in the grass at the scene - possibly an indication that the evidence had been covered.

The woman told the newspaper her version of events: "I went for a walk with my friend because she wasn't feeling well. I really just wanted to go for a walk."

She was questioned by the police for hours that same evening and summoned again the following day. She voluntarily handed over her cell phone and her car for investigation.

Great sadness in Güstrow

"I did everything cooperatively - I probably wouldn't do that if I had anything to do with it," she said in a shaky voice.

The woman emphasized that she had loved the boy: "Fabian was like my own child. I was his foster mother for four years. I will never forget this picture of him lying there."

Her grandmother also confirmed to Bild that the family was in shock. The public prosecutor's office is currently only listing the woman as a witness, not as a defendant.

The discovery of the body caused deep mourning in Güstrow. Residents placed candles and cuddly toys in front of the church to remember Fabian. His parents - Dorina L. and Matthias R. - have still not been able to identify the boy. According to the report, the father said: "I stay awake on the couch at night - hoping that my son will come through the door any second."

The investigation by the police and public prosecutor's office is ongoing. The police are still accepting tips, photos or videos from the area where the body was found.