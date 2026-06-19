The Federal Department of Home Affairs (EDI) intends to have an independent commission investigate the injustices committed against the Yenish and Sinti. This intention was communicated to representatives of the communities on Thursday.

The Federal Department of Home Affairs intends to have an independent commission investigate the injustices committed against the Yenish and Sinti. In an open letter to the federal government and the cantons, scholars had previously called for similar action. (File photo)

The Federal Department of Home Affairs (EDI) shares the view that establishing an independent commission to investigate the injustices committed against the Yenish and Sinti is necessary. A spokesperson for the EDI stated this on Friday in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

At a joint meeting on Thursday, representatives of the Department of the Interior informed the Yenish and Sinti communities of this decision.

The commission is to be tasked with establishing the facts and fully investigating the injustices committed against these minorities, the EDI stated. This investigation must be based on a solid legal foundation and meet the expectations of those affected.

Work on defining the legal framework and the commission’s mandate will now continue indefinitely. The Federal Council was informed in advance by the Department of Home Affairs about the next steps.

Those Affected Excluded from Access to Files

Academics had previously called for an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the persecution of the Yenish and Sinti in an open letter. The Radgenossenschaft der Landstrasse, the umbrella organization for those affected, criticized the fact that it had been denied access to files in the Federal Archives for its own research project.

In particular, critics point out that the relevant parliamentary statement does not include an investigation into the events. Previous studies of the activities of the “Hilfswerk für die Kinder der Landstrasse” have only been able to begin to grasp the extent of the persecution. “An independent commission of inquiry is needed,” the open letter demands.