A policeman at the crime scene. After more than four years, Tom Phillips' escape comes to an end. AFP

New Zealand father Tom Phillips, who had been living in the bush with his three children since the end of 2021, was shot dead by police in Waikato on Monday. A police officer was seriously injured in the head, all three children have since been found safe and sound.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tom Phillips was stopped by police after an armed robbery near Piopio and killed in a gun battle.

An officer suffered a gunshot to the head during the approach and is undergoing multiple surgeries; his condition is considered stable.

The three children (9, 10, 12) are in the custody of the authorities unharmed - one was initially found at the scene of the crime, later two at a remote bush campsite. Show more

A missing persons case that has kept New Zealand on tenterhooks for years has come to a fatal end. Tom Phillips, who had been in hiding with his three children in the remote bush area of the Waikato region since December 2021, was shot dead during a police operation near Piopio on Monday, September 8.

A police officer was seriously injured in the head and flown by helicopter to Waikato Hospital, where he required several operations. This was reported by local media. Phillips' children have since been found safe and sound.

According to police, the operation was triggered by a break-in at a farm in Piopio at around 2.30 am. Shortly afterwards, the officers stopped a quad bike with two people on it. Tire locks brought the vehicle to a standstill.

Sightings became more and more frequent

When the first arriving police officer approached, Phillips opened fire with a machine gun and hit the officer in the head, according to the authorities. A second team fired back - Phillips died at the scene. 1News reports that several firearms were recovered at the quad.

One of the children was with his father and was unharmed. According to the police, he helped in the search for the siblings. Towards evening, emergency services discovered the other two children alone at a remote bush campsite; both were reportedly unharmed.

In the weeks before the shooting, sightings of the missing family increased. At the end of August 2025, images from a surveillance camera presumably showed Phillips with a child during a burglary in Piopio; the police released additional photos - including a night-time shot of father and child with a headlamp.

On October 4, 2024, hunters had already seen Phillips and all three children in the hills south of Marokopa; the picture went viral worldwide. Previously, in June 2024, the police offered a reward of 80,000 New Zealand dollars for clues - with no breakthrough.

First disappearance in 2021

Phillips first disappeared with the children in September 2021 and returned after around 20 days - without explanation. He went missing again in December 2021. Since then, he was considered a fugitive with the ability to survive in the wilderness; the police suspected help from the local area. He was accused of burglaries and armed robberies, among other things.

Prime Minister Chris Luxon spoke of an "absolutely tragic" day. The police emphasized that the welfare of the children was the top priority; they did not give any details about the whereabouts and condition of the minors. According to RNZ, the mother said she was "deeply relieved" that the children's suffering had ended, but at the same time saddened by the outcome.